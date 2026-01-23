Tidal Ear Releases Debut Album ‘Blue Horizon’

"Blue Horizon" is Tidal Ear's debut full-length album, serving up a hook-laden soundscape built around punchy guitar riffs and buzzing synth lines.

I wanted the experience of ‘Blue Horizon’ to feel like a roller coaster ride—fun but sometimes bewildering, with twists and turns that always keep you wondering what’s around the next corner.” — Jeff Krinks

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tidal Ear , the solo project of guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Jeff Krinks, today announced the release of its debut full-length album, “Blue Horizon.” Featuring 11 original tracks, the record serves up a hook-laden soundscape built around punchy guitar riffs and buzzing synth lines.Inspired by ’80s and ’90s rock, Krinks explores a dynamic patchwork of styles on the album. Punk takes center stage on the first single, “Take A Dive,” as well as the frantic “Puke And Cry.” “Slaying That Dragon” and “Right As Rain” channel electronic-industrial rock, while the textured “Blue Horizon” and “Everything” evoke a more mellow vibe.Two years in the making, the album was written and recorded entirely by Krinks and spans a broad lyrical canvas, from the dark corners of paranoia and inner battles to the warm glow of genuine love and connection.“I never intended for this album to take as long as it did, but it turned out to be a good thing,” Krinks said. “It took shape organically, and the process allowed for a wider range of musical styles and lyrical themes.”After demoing 20-plus songs, Krinks settled on the 11 that eventually made the cut, with an intentionality on the track order. “Even though people don’t always sit and listen to an album from end to end, I wanted the experience of ‘Blue Horizon’ to feel like a roller coaster ride—fun but sometimes bewildering, with twists and turns that always keep you wondering what’s around the next corner,” he said.In addition to writing and performing all the music on “Blue Horizon,” Krinks also engineered and produced the album at his home studio outside Nashville.Album track listing:Take A DiveSlaying That DragonBlue HorizonPuke And CryTime + SpaceWe Gave ’Em HellRight As RainDon’t Leave TownCrashEverythingNot Enough Time“Blue Horizon” is available now on all major streaming platforms, or for download via tidalear.bandcamp.com About Tidal EarTidal Ear is the solo project of guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Jeff Krinks, blending an ’80s/’90s rock aesthetic with modern elements. In the studio, Krinks handles all the vocals and instruments, as well as producing and engineering.Driven by electric guitars and sharp melodic hooks, Krinks’s work in Tidal Ear covers a wide expanse of pop- and alt-rock terrain. The project emerged in 2023 with the EP “Lying by Omission,” followed by his first full-length album, 2026’s “Blue Horizon.”With origins in New Jersey—and a subsequent stint in Los Angeles—Krinks is currently based in Nashville, where he has been active in the music scene for more than 20 years.For more information, visit tidalear.com

Take A Dive - Tidal Ear

