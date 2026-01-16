Learn more about Precision Management Team as Drew Tepper brings people-first leadership and fast growth to Casselberry, Florida.

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership in Motion: Drew Tepper Establishes Precision Management Team in CasselberryPrecision Management Team announces the opening of its new office in Casselberry, Florida, led by newly promoted Manager Drew Tepper. Located in mainland Orlando, the new office represents a strategic step forward for the organization, underscoring its long-term commitment to leadership development, structured growth, and people-first management.The Casselberry expansion marks a defining moment for both the company and Tepper, whose rapid rise into management reflects Precision Management Team’s philosophy of promoting from within and investing in individuals who demonstrate discipline, consistency, and leadership potential.Drew Tepper’s Journey Into ManagementOriginally from Philadelphia, Drew Tepper relocated to Miami in search of new professional opportunities and a fresh start in a competitive market. After spending a year adjusting to a new city and environment, he joined Profits Management, where he began developing the foundational skills that would accelerate his career.Tepper quickly distinguished himself through his work ethic, adaptability, and ability to lead by example. Rather than focusing solely on individual performance, he committed to learning systems, supporting teammates, and understanding the operational side of the business, laying the groundwork for long-term leadership.In December 2025, Drew Tepper was promoted to management and opened his own Precision Management Team office in Casselberry, Florida. This promotion took him only 7 months, driven by measurable performance, operational readiness, and an apparent ability to take on greater responsibility.Several factors contributed to this advancement:• Consistent execution across core business expectations• Strong understanding of training and operational systems• The ability to develop and motivate others• A leadership mindset focused on growth and accountabilityLaunching Precision Management Team in CasselberryThe Casselberry office was established to support their clients’ expansion into Central Florida while maintaining the organization’s emphasis on structure and sustainability. Rather than rapid, uncontrolled expansion, the Casselberry team prioritized:• Establishing strong operational standards• Creating a culture rooted in accountability and teamwork• Developing leaders capable of scaling with the business• Implementing structured training systems for consistent performance• Building a sustainable foundation for long-term market growthEarly Momentum and Operational ReadinessThe Casselberry office delivered immediate impact in its opening week. Under Drew Tepper’s leadership, the team contributed 84 sales to AT&T NDS in the first week, a strong early indicator of operational readiness, effective training, and a culture built around execution.That early performance reinforced the strength of Precision Management Team’s development model and Tepper’s ability to lead a new team with clarity and consistency. The momentum reflects an approach centered on disciplined execution, hands-on leadership, and clear communication, ensuring team members understand expectations and pathways for growth from day one.A Culture Focused on People and ProgressPrecision Management Team operates on a people-first model, with leadership development at the core of its culture. The Casselberry office is designed for individuals seeking more than a traditional role, including those who value:• Long-Term Career Growth: Establish a clear path forward with measurable milestones and ongoing coaching that supports genuine advancement.• Leadership Development: Strengthen communication, training, and decision-making skills through hands-on mentorship and consistent feedback.• Performance-Driven Environment: Work in a standards-first culture where effort and results are recognized and rewarded.• Team Accountability: Collaborate with motivated teammates who challenge one another to improve and operate with integrity.• Opportunity to Earn Promotions: Pursue leadership roles based on performance and mindset, not tenure, within a growth-focused office.Strategic Goals for 2026Looking ahead, Drew Tepper has outlined clear objectives for the next phase of growth. The focus remains on building a scalable operation supported by strong leadership, consistent systems, and a team culture that can expand without losing its standards.Primary goals for 2026 include:• Growing Precision Management Team into a million-dollar business• Promoting two managers from within the organization• Expanding the Casselberry office to more than 50 employeesTogether, these goals reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainable growth through internal development, creating more leadership opportunities, and a stronger foundation for long-term impact.As Precision Management Team continues to grow, its priorities remain consistent: building leaders, creating opportunities, and maintaining operational precision at every level. Tepper’s background across multiple regions brings a balanced leadership perspective aligned with the company’s long-term vision.About Precision Management TeamPrecision Management Team is a direct marketing firm dedicated to developing leaders through structured training, accountability, and performance-driven systems. The company specializes in building high-performing teams by promoting from within and creating clear pathways for professional advancement.For more information, check out: https://precisionmanagementteam.com/

