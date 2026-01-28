Modementum Expands to Portland: New Business Development Hub in Oregon

Modementum scales PNW operations with a new Portland office. Led by Ren Fredricks, we drive AT&T business growth and customer acquisition across Oregon.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modementum, a business development and customer acquisition firm with a strong presence in the Pacific Northwest, announced the opening of a new location in Portland, Oregon, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued regional growth. The expansion follows a year of sustained performance in the Seattle market, where the company reports its business activity has doubled, prompting a strategic move into a new metropolitan area.Seattle Growth Creates Foundation for ExpansionModementum’s decision to establish operations in Portland stems from sustained performance in Seattle, where the company has doubled its business over the past year. This growth has strengthened Modementum’s operational base and created the foundation necessary to expand into new markets.Over the same period, the company expanded its capacity to support business engagement initiatives, refined internal systems, and increased operational scale. These developments created the infrastructure necessary to support geographic expansion while maintaining consistency across markets.Seattle served as the initial proving ground for Modementum’s structured approach to market outreach and team development. As the company standardized processes for territory planning, business development, and leadership programs, it positioned itself to replicate its operating model across new locations.The Portland expansion reflects a broader strategy to grow regionally while maintaining operational continuity across all markets served.Expanding Small and Medium-Sized Business OutreachThe new Portland office strengthens Modementum’s ability to support small and medium-sized business campaigns for AT&T by extending market coverage into Oregon. With a dedicated local presence, Modementum can execute outreach initiatives tailored to the Portland business environment while remaining aligned with broader campaign objectives.This expansion allows Modementum to apply established systems and operational practices to a new market without starting from scratch. The Portland team will operate using the same frameworks that supported growth in Seattle, enabling efficient client acquisition, consistent messaging, and scalable execution.By entering the Portland market, Modementum increases regional exposure for AT&T’s small and medium-sized business initiatives and enhances its ability to reach business owners in a growing metropolitan area. The company intends to bring the same level of commitment and dedication it demonstrates to its clients into the Portland business community, applying its proven approach to support and strengthen the local enterprises it will serve.Leadership Appointed to Guide Portland OperationsModementum has appointed Ren Fredricks as Manager of the Portland expansion. Fredricks brings direct experience with Modementum’s operational model, having previously worked within the Seattle market.Originally from Maine, Fredricks relocated to Seattle to join Modementum and gain hands-on experience with the company’s approach to business development and market outreach. During this time, Fredricks became involved in initiatives supporting small and medium-sized business engagement for AT&T, contributing to the operational growth that enabled regional expansion.Modementum recognized Fredricks for his consistent performance, leadership potential, and ability to translate company values into results. His success in Seattle demonstrated his skill in building cohesive teams and expanding market presence, which directly influenced the decision to promote him to lead the Portland expansion. Modementum viewed his promotion as a natural progression for someone who exemplifies the company’s standards of reliability, initiative, and growth.Fredricks will lead the Portland launch by overseeing daily operations, team development, and market entry execution. The appointment reflects Modementum’s practice of promoting leaders who demonstrate operational understanding and experience within existing markets.Establishing a Team and Local InfrastructureTo support the Portland launch, Modementum has deployed an initial team of more than eleven professionals. The team will focus on building local infrastructure, executing outreach initiatives, and supporting ongoing client objectives within the Portland metropolitan area.The Portland team will operate under the same structured processes used across Modementum’s other locations. These include standardized strategies, leadership development pathways, and performance evaluation systems designed to support consistent execution across markets.As operations scale, Modementum plans to continue expanding its Portland team to meet market demand and support long-term growth objectives in Oregon.Strengthening Presence Across the Pacific NorthwestWith operations now active in both Washington and Oregon, Modementum has strengthened its presence across the Pacific Northwest. The expansion enhances the company’s ability to support regional campaigns while maintaining close operational alignment between markets, allowing teams to share resources, insights, and best practices across state lines.Establishing a physical footprint in Portland increases proximity to local business communities while improving coordination between regional teams. This structure supports faster market responsiveness, consistent execution, and stronger continuity across territories, particularly for clients expanding their reach within the region.The Portland location also reinforces Modementum’s regional leadership development strategy. As they promote experienced team members into new markets and build interconnected operations, the company continues to develop internal leadership while creating a scalable framework for future growth throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond.Future Expansion Planned for the East CoastIn addition to the Portland launch, Modementum is preparing for further expansion beyond the Pacific Northwest. The company has identified Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, as a target market for an upcoming East Coast expansion planned for later in January.The planned entry into the Harrisburg market represents the next phase of Modementum’s geographic growth strategy. Preparatory efforts are currently underway to establish the operational framework required to support the expansion while maintaining alignment with existing systems.The East Coast expansion aligns with Modementum’s long-term objective of developing a broader national footprint, strengthening regional market coverage, and supporting consistent business engagement initiatives across multiple geographic areas.About ModementumModementum is a business development and customer acquisition firm that supports organizations through structured outreach, market expansion, and leadership development initiatives. The company operates across the Pacific Northwest and focuses on building scalable systems that support consistent performance for clients and internal teams. Modementum works closely with small and medium-sized businesses while supporting national initiatives for established partners. For more information, visit https://www.modementum.com/

