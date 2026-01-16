Somoetic Intel Group Launches Science-Based Interview Training for Private and Public Sector Professionals

Somoetic Intel Group launches Intelligence Driven Interview Training Training and Consulting Firm.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somoetic Intel Group, a newly launched training and consulting firm, announced today the formal kick-off of its science-based interview training services for professionals across the private and public sectors, including asset protection, human resources, corporate investigations, law enforcement, regulatory environments, and organizational risk and compliance functions.

Somoetic delivers interview training grounded in psychological and behavioral science, designed to help professionals think strategically, adapt in real time, and generate high-quality human intelligence across a wide range of investigative and organizational contexts. Rather than relying on scripts, intuition, or legacy techniques, Somoetic focuses on developing disciplined interviewers who can manage uncertainty, evaluate information critically, and navigate complex human behavior with intent.

Modern intelligence interviewing was developed in part through Somoetic Co-Founder and CEO Colton Seale’s work with the U.S. intelligence community, including methodologies he helped create for the High-Value Detainee Interrogation Group (HIG). That work was grounded in rigorous psychological science and designed for environments where interviews carry real consequences and where uncertainty is the norm.

Somoetic has since adapted that science-based approach for corporate, regulatory, and organizational investigations—retaining core principles while translating them responsibly for private-sector contexts. The result is interview training that is credible, defensible, and effective across environments where judgment and adaptability matter most.

“When I began the HIG training program, I was fortunate to be surrounded by people who were deeply committed to building a truly science-based interviewing program,” said Seale. “I am exceptionally excited to have met and ultimately teamed up with Tony and Chris. Together, I am confident we will continue to evolve and grow the field—changing not just the tools interviewers use, but the way the science is authentically applied. We want interviewers to see themselves as more than investigators; they are intelligence collectors, and that mindset should guide every interaction. I am genuinely excited about where Somoetic is going and the changes we will bring.”

One of many differentiators Somoetic is bringing to the private-sector training space is co-facilitated seminars including a seasoned interviewing practitioner and a practicing psychologist. “Psychology is the core of every science-based interview—it is literally the science,” said Chris Wilson, PsyD, Co-Founder and Chief Behavioral Science Officer. “We believe it is critical to have a psychologist not only as an integral part of our organization, but also to have every training seminar co-facilitated by a practicing psychologist. That pairing is essential if training is going to be both scientifically sound and operationally relevant.”

Somoetic’s training model emphasizes intelligence analysis before the interview begins and strategic conversational decision-making as interviews unfold. Courses are intentionally designed to apply across the full spectrum of investigative environments—from routine workplace matters to complex, high-ambiguity investigations—while maintaining strict adherence to evidence-based principles.

“When you get the opportunity to work alongside Colton Seale and Chris Wilson, you jump,” said Tony Paixão, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer. “We share the same values and ethos around what a training firm should stand for, and we believe both our product and our people are top-notch. My goal in this industry has always been—and continues to be—to provide practitioners with the most genuine, objectively credible, and science-based training experience possible. That’s exactly what we’ve built with Somoetic. By applying what Colton and the team of researchers developed through the HIG, to the private-sector investigative environment, we created an interview training program that will fundamentally change how investigators manage and develop intelligence.”

Somoetic provides customized training and consulting services to corporations and government agencies with a focus on elevating interviewer mindset, analytical rigor, and real-world effectiveness.

