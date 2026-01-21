Go Answer Launches AI Receptionist Built for Law Firms

Go Answer

New AI-powered legal intake and receptionist solution helps firms capture more leads, qualify cases faster, and stay responsive 24/7

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Answer, a leading virtual receptionist and contact center partner for businesses nationwide, today announced the launch of its new AI Receptionist for the legal industry — a modern, always-on solution designed to help law firms respond instantly to prospective clients, streamline intake, and improve case conversion without sacrificing professionalism or confidentiality.

Law firms face a familiar challenge: leads don’t arrive neatly between 9 and 5. When a call goes unanswered — or goes to voicemail — potential clients often move to the next firm. Go Answer’s AI Receptionist is built to solve that problem by providing fast, consistent, and brand-aligned call handling that supports intake workflows while reducing administrative burden on in-house staff.

“With the legal AI Receptionist, we’re giving firms a practical way to deliver immediate responsiveness while maintaining the tone, structure, and intake discipline that legal leads require,” said Adam Alovis, CEO at Go Answer. “It’s built to help firms capture more qualified opportunities, create a better first impression, and free up teams to focus on the work that only people can do.”

Built for Legal Intake and Case Qualification

Go Answer’s AI Receptionist for law firms is designed to support common front-desk and intake needs, including:

- 24/7 call answering and instant response to new inquiries

- Custom intake questions tailored by practice area (e.g., PI, mass tort, criminal defense, family law)

- Lead qualification and routing, including escalation to the right team member

- Appointment setting and scheduling workflows based on firm preferences

- New client information capture (contact details, incident overview, timeline, and more)

- Consistent, brand-aligned conversations using firm-approved scripts and guidelines

- Optional handoff to live agents for complex calls or priority situations

The AI Receptionist can be configured to match a firm’s tone, screening criteria, and workflow — helping ensure that every call is handled consistently, even during peaks in volume.

Availability

Go Answer’s legal AI Receptionist is available immediately for qualifying firms. To learn more or request a demo, visit goanswer.io or contact 1-888-462-6793.

About Go Answer

Go Answer provides professional receptionist, answering, and contact center solutions that help businesses stay responsive, capture more opportunities, and deliver excellent customer experiences. With flexible coverage options and scalable support, Go Answer helps organizations handle inbound demand while maintaining quality and consistency.

