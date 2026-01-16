N-iX collaborates with AWS to deploy solutions on AWS European Sovereign Cloud N-iX

N-iX has announced it is a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new independent cloud with infrastructure located and operated within the EU.

GERMANY, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- N-iX, a global software solutions and engineering services company, has announced it is a launch partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, a new separate independent cloud with infrastructure located and operated within the European Union.

N-iX’s modernization, migration, data & analytics, and generative AI solutions are available on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, further supporting its growing European customer base. N-iX’s solutions enable organizations to modernize legacy systems, migrate and optimize workloads, unlock value from data, and deploy generative AI capabilities — while delivering the same security, availability, and performance customers expect from AWS. This enables N-iX’s customers to meet stringent operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union (EU).

The AWS European Sovereign Cloud is a fully-featured, independently operated sovereign cloud backed by strong technical controls, sovereign assurances, and legal protections designed to meet the needs of European governments and enterprises. The AWS European Sovereign Cloud infrastructure is entirely located within the EU and operated independently from existing Regions. Only AWS employees, residing in the EU, control day-to-day operations, including access to data centers, technical support, and customer service for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. As with existing AWS Regions, customers will have the control and assurance that AWS will not access or use customer data for any purpose without their agreement, as well as access to the strongest sovereignty controls among leading cloud providers.

“With this collaboration, we enable next-generation cloud modernization, data, and generative AI solutions out of Europe, combining sovereign protection with the innovation power of AWS,” shares Matthias Thiemann, VP Customer Success Leader at N-iX.

How N-iX supports companies in driving long-term competitive advantage with AWS

Since becoming an AWS Partner in 2020, N-iX has steadily advanced its cloud capabilities. The company has earned multiple AWS Competencies and designations, and in 2025 achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status. With a global footprint and deep expertise in modernizations, migrations, data and analytics, and generative AI, N-iX has successfully delivered over 200 AWS-based projects across industries, including finance, manufacturing, and retail. Through these initiatives, N-iX enables enterprises to enhance efficiency, modernize their operations, and drive long-term competitive advantage with AWS.

Customers can begin planning their transition to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud today, with N-iX providing strategic guidance and engineering support to help them maximize the benefits of this new sovereign infrastructure.

