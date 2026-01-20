Announcing Lumiio: The Dementia Safeguarding Solution

Lumiio Logo

After years of providing dementia safeguarding wristbands to police and social services, we’ve seen first-hand the difference the Lumiio project makes.” — Helen Jones, Lumiio Co-Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumiio is committed to protecting vulnerable individuals by providing smart, wearable ID products that enable instant access to essential personal information and emergency contacts. To support someone who looks confused, lost, or in distress, simply tap a mobile phone against any Lumiio NFC (Near Field Communication) powered product and gain immediate access to essential information. The intuitive and accessible design of Lumiio wristbands, cards, and key fobs enables first responders and community members to help those in need with confidence and clarity. Ultimately, Lumiio grants peace of mind to carers and loved ones, while empowering individuals with dementia to live well through providing greater independence for longer.All Lumiio wearables are designed for those with communication difficulties, feelings of disorientation, and memory or concentration loss, particularly aiding those with dementia. The current product line ranges from discreet hangtags and key fobs to specialised dementia soft-touch wristbands , however Lumiio is always looking to expand the product range to serve other additional needs, such as neurodivergence and allergies. Inputting essential information onto a Lumiio wearable ID is free and easy-to-use with the Lumiio.io app, where all information can be updated an unlimited number of times without any additional subscription. Equally, because Lumiio is committed to protecting vulnerable individuals, all inputted data is stored on servers secured with bank-level encryption.For over a decade, Lumiio and its sister company Seritag have supported dementia safeguarding initiatives in partnership with local councils, police, and charitable organizations, such as Sefton Borough Council, Avon and Somerset Police, and Alzheimer's Scotland. Through these many partnerships and expanding projects, the team witnessed how the lack of a consistent identity for NFC, wearable ID products made recognition, accessibility, and therefore, use difficult. Lumiio is the solution. Inspired by the existing Herbert Protocol scheme, which aims to support police efforts to identify and locate vulnerable or missing people, Lumiio products are easily programmed with essential information to identify, support, and ultimately reunite individuals with their carers or loved ones. However, where the Herbert Protocol is only used by the police after a missing person has been reported, Lumiio’s wearable IDs instead offer always-on protection.It is currently estimated that 982,000 people live with dementia in the UK, a number set to rise to 1.4 million by 2040. With around 70% of those living with dementia going missing at least once, it is critical, now more than ever, to protect these vulnerable individuals. To view Lumiio’s history with dementia safeguarding initiatives and the range of products designed to continue this support, reach out directly at hello@lumiio.io or visit the Lumiio dementia safeguarding website Lumiio: Identify. Support. Reunite.

