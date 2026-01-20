Gomboc AI Wins 2025 DevOps Dozen Award for Best New DevOps Tool

Gomboc AI

Honored for Driving Deterministic AI Remediation in Infrastructure as Code

Gomboc AI announced today that it has been named the winner of the 2025 DevOps Dozen Award for Best New DevOps Tool in the Tools and Services category.

The award recognizes standout innovation in the DevOps industry and honors tools introduced within the past 24 months that are reshaping how teams build and operate modern infrastructure.

Gomboc AI was selected from a competitive group of finalists for addressing one of the most persistent challenges in DevOps today: turning Infrastructure-as-Code findings into real, scalable fixes.

While most tools stop at identifying misconfigurations, Gomboc AI applies deterministic AI to remediate issues directly in code, producing consistent, merge-ready fixes that fit naturally into existing developer workflows.

“DevOps teams waste hours manually fixing infrastructure issues flagged by scanners. Gomboc uses AI to remediate Infrastructure-as-Code misconfigurations automatically. Gomboc delivers secure, compliant releases and measurable ROI for DevOps and security teams,” said Alan Shimel, founder and CEO of Techstrong Group.

At the core of Gomboc’s approach is a shift away from probabilistic suggestions toward predictable outcomes engineers can trust.

“Most DevOps tools are good at identifying problems, but they stop short of fixing them,” said Matthew Sweeney, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Gomboc AI. “We built Gomboc so engineers get deterministic, correct fixes directly in code, not recommendations they have to interpret or rewrite. That shift is where DevOps tooling is headed.”

As Infrastructure as Code becomes the backbone of cloud operations, organizations are increasingly looking for tools that deliver outcomes rather than more alerts.

“Teams are moving faster than ever, and the old model of scan, ticket, and backlog simply doesn’t scale,” said Ian Amit, Co-founder and CEO of Gomboc AI. “The industry is aligning around tools that remove friction, reduce risk, and keep engineering velocity intact. That is the problem Gomboc was built to solve.”

The DevOps Dozen Award for Best New DevOps Tool recognizes solutions that bring meaningful innovation to the DevOps ecosystem. Gomboc AI stood out for enabling teams to prevent misconfigurations from reaching production, reduce operational overhead, and improve delivery confidence without disrupting how engineers work.

About Gomboc AI:

Gomboc AI delivers deterministic AI-powered remediation for Infrastructure as Code (IaC). By generating precise, ready-to-merge fixes aligned with organizational policy, Gomboc helps engineering teams accelerate delivery, reduce costs, and scale with confidence - while making security a seamless default. Learn more at www.gomboc.ai

