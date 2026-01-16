O3 Solutions Introduces Otto, a Personal AI Assistant for Capital Project Teams

New AI capability brings real-time insight, analysis, and AWP guidance directly into project workflows.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- O3 Solutions announced the launch of Otto, a new personal AI assistant embedded within its project execution platform. Designed specifically for capital project environments, Otto enables teams to interact directly with their live project data using natural language, transforming how insights are accessed and applied across planning and execution.As capital projects move into 2026, organizations are facing increasing complexity, tighter resource constraints, and a shrinking pool of experienced talent. At the same time, projects are generating more data than ever before. While data volume has grown, the ability to quickly translate that data into actionable insight has not kept pace.“AI isn’t going to take your job; the advantage will belong to those who know how to use it effectively," says Josh Girvin, O3 Solutions CEO. "O3 is committed to helping our clients develop the capabilities needed to confidently apply AI and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.”Otto is built to address this gap. Rather than relying on manual report building or specialized analytics expertise, users can ask questions directly within O3 and receive answers, visualizations, and risk indicators derived from their actual project data. The assistant combines live project information with embedded Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) domain knowledge and execution context to support consistent, informed decision-making.With Otto, project teams can review upcoming work packages, assess schedule risks, explore system-level delays, find the root cause for issues, analyze RFIs, and surface potential issues earlier in the project life cycle. The introduction of Otto reflects O3’s broader strategy to embed practical AI across its platform. AI capabilities are being developed as core functionality, not experimental features, with a focus on improving decision quality, preserving institutional knowledge, and supporting predictable outcomes.Otto represents a shift from static reporting toward continuous, conversational insight, helping project teams move from data to decisions with greater clarity and confidence.About O3 Solutions:O3 Solutions is a leading provider of digital project management software for capital projects. Founded to solve the industry’s most pressing challenges–manual workflows, lack of visibility, and poor standardization–O3 delivers a modern SaaS platform built around Advanced Work Packaging, Agile, and Lean principles. With 500+ projects and 20,000+ users, O3 helps organizations transform how they plan and execute work, from early planning to commissioning. Fully cloud-based, configurable, and secure, O3 empowers teams to collaborate efficiently and deliver projects on time, on budget, and confidently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.