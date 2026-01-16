Target set, solutions ready, now time to deliver

Australia’s 2035 target of 62–70 per cent is set – and can be achieved. The solutions are ready and each sector now has a net zero plan, pointing the way forward.

Climateworks Centre CEO Anna Skarbek AM said: ‘The target sets a national goal post, while the six Net Zero Sector Plans will show how to get there. Together, they can build upon the work already underway across the country, ensure Australia clears the bar and stays on track in the global race to net zero emissions.’

With the right policies, Climateworks Centre’s least-cost scenarios developed with CSIRO show that the nation can reach and exceed the new 2035 target.

‘The rubber really hits the road with the sector plans,’ said Skarbek.

The government’s six plans form the backbone of Australia’s net zero plan, focusing on the sectors that matter most for emissions reductions: Electricity and energy, Industry, Resources, Transport, Built environment and Agriculture and land.

‘Every sector has the solutions and technologies ready and waiting to cut emissions, lower power bills and future-proof industries, jobs and ecosystems,’ she said.

‘The sector plans provide the enabling conditions for investors, business and communities to work together and achieve a healthier, safer future and economy.’

‘Now it’s about harnessing targets, plans, policies and the right kind of investment to reach that prosperous, future-proofed net zero destination. That’s what will deliver real benefits for Australians and the economy – a fact well known here and around the world.’

‘In all sectors, greater policy focus and more targeted private investment will be needed. Examples include housing, transport and the land sector, alongside energy and heavy industry, which have had more recent focus. There are many opportunities to deliver the maximum benefit from the announced target and achieve net zero in the coming two decades,’ Skarbek added.

Climateworks research shows that with climate-aligned home energy upgrades and appliance electrification, Australian households could save up to $2,000 a year. This equates to average energy bills savings of as much as 50 per cent per home.

‘COP31 is Australia’s opportunity to show the world it’s turning targets and plans into action – using our world-class resources, trading partners, skilled workforce and sheer land mass to export our green products to the world and help other nations reach net zero. Regardless of whether it’s held in Australia or Türkiye.’

