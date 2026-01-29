Indonesia’s moment to lead on ocean protection has arrived

After decades of negotiation, the High Seas Treaty came into force this month.

For the first time, there’s a legal framework to protect the two-thirds of the ocean that sits beyond national borders – waters that have been essentially ungoverned, overfished and increasingly degraded.

This matters for Indonesia because the country helped shape the modern Law of the Sea Convention in the 1980s, establishing itself as a critical voice in ocean governance.

Now, as the High Seas Treaty takes effect, Indonesia has the chance to define how ocean protection works in practice – particularly across the Indo-Pacific, where migratory species, resource depletion and climate impacts don’t respect maritime boundaries.

At the same time, the Indo-Pacific has become a highly contested seascape – rich in oil, gas and minerals, a vital global shipping corridor and crucial for food security. This makes rule-based conservation difficult without strong regional leadership.

A strategic platform for ocean–climate action

Climateworks Centre’s recent report Turning the Tide: Advancing Indonesia’s blue economy through ocean-based mitigation actions argues that international agreements like this will define ocean governance for the next decade.

The treaty goes beyond a traditional multilateral obligation – it’s a strategic platform Indonesia can use to advance its blue economy priorities while strengthening its regional influence.

The treaty introduces binding mechanisms for establishing Marine Protected Areas in international waters, conducting environmental assessments and managing marine genetic resources.

But the real opportunity lies in how Indonesia engages with implementation. The country can shape the norms that govern high-seas management across the region – setting expectations for transparency, science-based decisions and equitable benefit-sharing.

Aligning with domestic priorities

This opportunity aligns directly with Indonesia’s existing blue economy framework: positioning the ocean as a new engine of sustainable growth, safeguarding biodiversity and livelihoods, implementing quota-based fisheries, promoting sustainable aquaculture and reducing marine plastic pollution through community engagement.

The treaty provides an international mechanism to amplify these domestic priorities.

Safeguarding migratory species

The most immediate application is protecting migratory corridors for tuna, whales, sharks and other species that move through Indo-Pacific waters.

Indonesia and Australia, as major coastal nations, can coordinate on scientific assessments and propose protected area designations that support sustainable fisheries and ecosystem resilience.

This conservation directly supports food security and climate resilience.

Building capacity and attracting investment

The treaty’s capacity-building and technology-transfer provisions give developing states better access to research, monitoring tools and global datasets.

For Indonesia, that means scaling up scientific capability and attracting investment for ocean–climate initiatives that align with its nationally determined contributions.

The leadership window is open

Indonesia can enhance its influence in Indo-Pacific ocean governance, secure ecological and economic interests tied to fisheries and climate, and strengthen its position as a blue economy leader.

The High Seas Treaty is a lever – and Indonesia is well positioned to use it.