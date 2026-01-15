VA starts search for permanent Veterans Benefits Administration leader

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs today announced it has established a commission to find candidates to lead the Veterans Benefits Administration. VA Deputy Secretary Paul R. Lawrence, Ph.D., will chair the commission.

The commission will help VA find candidates for the department’s Under Secretary for Benefits position and is a prerequisite to the president’s nomination of a candidate, subject to Senate confirmation, for the role.

The search comes at a crucial time for the department, as it is vastly improving VA services for Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors. Successful accomplishments and milestones reached during the second Trump Administration so far include:

About the Under Secretary for Benefits Position

The USB directs the timely delivery of VA benefits and services for eligible Veterans, family members, caregivers and survivors. The USB is responsible for ensuring accurate disability and pension claims decisions, managing educational benefits for Veterans and dependents, managing the home loan guaranty program, overseeing vocational rehabilitation and counseling for disabled Veterans, administering VA Life Insurance programs, bolstering the transition support available from military to civilian life and accelerating the economic empowerment and independence of servicemembers and Veterans.

