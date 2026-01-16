CyGen Alpha Systems Launches U.S. Radiopharmaceutical Infrastructure Platform

Rendering of a planned CyGen Alpha Systems medical cyclotron facility John Murphy, Interim CEO and Board Member, CyGen Alpha Systems Brandon Xiong, Facility Director and Board Member, CyGen Alpha Systems

Company to develop GMP-grade medical cyclotron facilities supporting next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyGen Alpha Systems LLC today announced the official launch of its radiopharmaceutical infrastructure platform, focused on expanding domestic capacity for advanced nuclear medicine and precision oncology. The company is actively evaluating potential locations for its first U.S. medical cyclotron facility.CyGen is being developed to address growing supply constraints in medical radioisotopes used for cancer diagnosis and targeted therapies. By combining cyclotron-based isotope production with GMP-compliant manufacturing and data-driven operational systems, the company aims to support hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners with reliable, U.S.-based supply.The Southern United States is a focal point of CyGen’s initial site evaluation due to its concentration of major cancer centers, clinical research activity, and healthcare infrastructure clustered around large urban centers, making the region strategically aligned with CyGen’s long-term objectives.“CyGen is being built to support the next phase of cancer care, where precision, reliability, and domestic infrastructure matter more than ever,” said John Murphy, Interim CEO of CyGen. “One of the most critical constraints in modern oncology today is the reliable, domestic supply of advanced medical isotopes.”“Our focus is on precision infrastructure, combining cyclotrons, GMP manufacturing, and intelligent systems to support the next generation of cancer care,” Murphy added.Medical cyclotrons are particle accelerators used to produce short-lived radioisotopes essential for diagnostic imaging and emerging targeted radiotherapies. As demand for precision oncology continues to rise, supply limitations driven by aging infrastructure, geographic concentration, and regulatory complexity have become an increasing challenge across the nuclear medicine ecosystem.CyGen’s platform is designed to integrate cyclotron operations with modern manufacturing controls, quality systems, and advanced analytics. Data-driven monitoring and automation are expected to play a role in optimizing production scheduling, quality assurance, and system uptime over the lifecycle of each facility.“This is about building the foundation for future therapies,” said Brandon Xiong, Facility Director and Board Member of CyGen Alpha Systems. “By combining advanced cyclotron technology with intelligent operational systems, we’re creating the foundation for precision oncology at scale.”The company is also preparing to announce its full advisory board in the coming weeks. The advisory group is expected to include leaders in nuclear medicine, radiochemistry, oncology, engineering, regulatory affairs, and healthcare infrastructure, reflecting CyGen’s multidisciplinary approach to development.CyGen’s long-term strategy centers on disciplined growth, regulatory alignment, and capital-intensive infrastructure development. Rather than pursuing rapid expansion, the company is focused on establishing a robust operational foundation capable of supporting clinical, research, and commercial radiopharmaceutical demand over the coming decades.As precision oncology continues to evolve, access to reliable radioisotope supply is expected to play a critical role in enabling new diagnostic tools and targeted treatments. CyGen’s platform is intended to support this evolution by strengthening domestic production capacity and reducing dependence on constrained or foreign supply chains.About CyGen Alpha Systems LLCCyGen Alpha Systems LLC is a U.S.-based radiopharmaceutical infrastructure company focused on the development of GMP-grade medical cyclotron facilities to support the production of critical diagnostic and therapeutic radioisotopes. The company is building domestic capacity for nuclear medicine through disciplined execution, regulatory alignment, and long-term infrastructure investment.

