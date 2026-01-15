Senate Committee Approves Three Bills Sponsored by Attorney General Jackley
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley thanks the State Senate Judiciary Committee for passing three of his legislative bills during a hearing Thursday (today) at the State Capitol.
“I appreciate the good discussion with committee members on the three bills, and I look forward to continued discussion as the bills move through the legislative process,” said Attorney General Jackley.
Committee members approved:
SB 41: Revise a provision related to criminal invasions of privacy, prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated material of an identifiable individual, and provide penalties therefor.
SB 42: Enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.
SB 43: Address search and seizure provisions applicable to digital currency.
The bills now move to the full Senate floor for further consideration.
Three other Attorney General-sponsored bills will be heard by the State Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
