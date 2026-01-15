Roxbury Man Convicted for Role in Fraudulent CDL Scheme

BOSTON – A Roxbury man was convicted yesterday in federal court in Boston for engaging in a scheme to cause the Massachusetts RMV to issue a Commercial Learners’ Permit (“CLP”) to an individual by providing that individual with the answers to CLP exam questions. In the state of Massachusetts, you must have a commercial learner’s permit before obtaining a commercial driver’s license.

