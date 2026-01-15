iSP Solar Unveils New 2026 Service Division to Enhance Solar System Maintenance Across New England
MIDDLEBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSP Solar is proud to announce the official launch of its dedicated Service Division for 2026, a strategic expansion of its Installation Division focused on servicing, repairing, and maintaining solar energy systems throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts.
Operating out of iSP’s Installation Headquarters in Middlebury, Connecticut, and our Massachusetts Installation and Service facility in Hopkinton Massachusetts, the new Service Division is designed to support homeowners with existing solar energy systems, whether or not their systems were originally installed by iSP. This includes comprehensive support for solar panels, inverters, home battery systems, and general system performance issues.
“At iSP, our mission has always been to empower homeowners with reliable, sustainable energy solutions,” said Bill Barrieau, CEO of iSP. “This Service Division is something we’ve been intentionally building over the past several years. With the right team, systems, and infrastructure now fully in place, we’re excited to officially launch at full scale and provide dependable solar service across the region.”
The iSP Service Division may be able to assist with a wide range of solar-related needs, including:
General solar panel repair
Routine solar maintenance
Full system checkups and diagnostics
Inverter troubleshooting and replacement
Solar panel inspection and replacement
Panel cleaning and performance evaluations
Roof repairs requiring solar removal and certified reinstallation
Leak detection related to solar mounting points
Home battery service and troubleshooting
Monitoring and communication issues
Production and performance issues
Electrical component repairs
System optimization and efficiency checks
Storm or weather-related damage assessments
Hardware and mounting inspections
Disconnects and reconnections for roofing work
Warranty-related service coordination
Safety inspections
Preventative maintenance visits
And more...
Homeowners in the Northeast can request service directly by calling iSP’s dedicated Service Line at 877-383-4948. Service requests and free quotes can also be submitted through the form available on iSP’s website.
For more information:
Contact: Service Division, iSP Solar
Call: 877-383-4948
Website: www.ionsolarpros.com/isp-solar-service/
