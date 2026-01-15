iSP Solar Unveils New 2026 Service Division to Enhance Solar System Maintenance Across New England

iSP Service with it's new helpful, solar repair mascot

MIDDLEBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iSP Solar is proud to announce the official launch of its dedicated Service Division for 2026, a strategic expansion of its Installation Division focused on servicing, repairing, and maintaining solar energy systems throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Operating out of iSP’s Installation Headquarters in Middlebury, Connecticut, and our Massachusetts Installation and Service facility in Hopkinton Massachusetts, the new Service Division is designed to support homeowners with existing solar energy systems, whether or not their systems were originally installed by iSP. This includes comprehensive support for solar panels, inverters, home battery systems, and general system performance issues.

“At iSP, our mission has always been to empower homeowners with reliable, sustainable energy solutions,” said Bill Barrieau, CEO of iSP. “This Service Division is something we’ve been intentionally building over the past several years. With the right team, systems, and infrastructure now fully in place, we’re excited to officially launch at full scale and provide dependable solar service across the region.”

The iSP Service Division may be able to assist with a wide range of solar-related needs, including:

General solar panel repair

Routine solar maintenance

Full system checkups and diagnostics

Inverter troubleshooting and replacement

Solar panel inspection and replacement

Panel cleaning and performance evaluations

Roof repairs requiring solar removal and certified reinstallation

Leak detection related to solar mounting points

Home battery service and troubleshooting

Monitoring and communication issues

Production and performance issues

Electrical component repairs

System optimization and efficiency checks

Storm or weather-related damage assessments

Hardware and mounting inspections

Disconnects and reconnections for roofing work

Warranty-related service coordination

Safety inspections

Preventative maintenance visits

And more...

Homeowners in the Northeast can request service directly by calling iSP’s dedicated Service Line at 877-383-4948. Service requests and free quotes can also be submitted through the form available on iSP’s website.

For more information:

Contact: Service Division, iSP Solar

Call: 877-383-4948

Website: www.ionsolarpros.com/isp-solar-service/

