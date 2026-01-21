Flexagon extends DevOps platform for enterprise application configuration management. Flexagon Company Logo Flexagon Platform with ConfigSnapshot Logo

Flexagon unifies DevOps automation and configuration management to deliver native, end‑to‑end control for enterprise applications.

By bringing DevOps and Application Configuration Management together, the Flexagon Platform enables organizations to reduce cost, move faster and mitigate risk.” — Dan Goerdt, CEO of Flexagon

GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flexagon today announced the launch of the Flexagon Platform bringing together FlexDeploy and ConfigSnapshot, a fully integrated solution purpose-built for managing complex enterprise applications. This new platform combines DevOps automation with advanced configuration management to address the specific challenges of lifecycle management, configuration control, governance, and scalability for systems like Oracle , Salesforce, and SAP.“With Flexagon’s platform, we’re redefining how enterprises manage mission-critical applications,” said Dan Goerdt, CEO of Flexagon. “By bringing DevOps and application configuration management together, we enable organizations to reduce cost, move faster, and mitigate risk.”The Flexagon Platform is designed for organizations seeking to simplify the complexities of enterprise software delivery. By applying DevOps principles across the entire functional and technical landscape, it provides a unified approach to managing change. This integration helps increase operational efficiency, accelerate software delivery, and reduce security and compliance risks for both information technology (IT) and the business.Key features include a package-based delivery model for managing configurations and customizations, and reusable pipelines that ensure consistency and visibility across releases.The platform's advanced configuration management, powered by ConfigSnapshot, offers automated discovery, comparison, and analysis of configuration changes. This provides unparalleled visibility into configuration settings, ensuring consistency and accelerating issue resolution.Unlike other DevOps tools, the Flexagon Platform delivers native support for enterprise applications across both functional and technical disciplines. This purpose-built approach eliminates the need for customizations, reducing time-to-value and enabling faster, more reliable deployments. The platform provides a single, integrated solution to manage all changes in one place, promoting collaboration and control across the entire application delivery lifecycle.About FlexagonFlexagon provides a comprehensive, integrated DevOps and Configuration Management platform designed to simplify and automate the software delivery lifecycle for enterprise applications. With a focus on complex platforms like Oracle, Salesforce, and SAP, Flexagon helps organizations increase operational efficiency, improve speed and consistency, and reduce security and compliance risks. The platform’s unique capabilities provide clarity and control over the entire delivery process, from development to production.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.