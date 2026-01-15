AlohaABA and TheraDriver Integrate to Boost Scheduling Efficiency

AlohaABA and TheraDriver announce an integration that syncs schedules in real time, cuts missed sessions, and streamlines operations for ABA organizations.

SAN BRUNO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aloha Practice Management, a leading practice-management for behavioral health organizations, and TheraDriver, an AI-enabled operations system trusted by top ABA and pediatric therapy providers, today announced a new integration that enables ABA organizations to leverage the benefits of both platforms in one seamless workflow, combining next-generation scheduling with modern practice management operations.The Aloha–TheraDriver integration allows practices to experience:One Source of Truth for Schedules: Sessions created in Theradriver automatically syncs, eliminating duplicate entry and optimizing scheduling.Real-Time Staff & Availability Matching: TheraDriver ensures that staff and clients are paired effectively, meeting both payer-related and clinical requirements.Fewer Missed Sessions: Theradriver’s auto-texting and session swap reduces no-shows and dropped sessions without manual rescheduling.Cleaner Session Data for Downstream Workflows: By starting with an accurate and fully optimized schedule, providers reduce downstream challenges in make-up scheduling and hour utilization.Faster Onboarding of New Staff and Clients: A single scheduling touchpoint makes it easier for organizations to ramp new clinicians and clients without retraining across multiple systems.Mal Sridhar, CEO of TheraDriver, said: “This integration brings providers a powerful and elegant front-end scheduling experience paired with Aloha’s leading automation engine on the back end. By combining forces with Aloha, we’re eliminating duplicate work, tightening the revenue cycle, and giving organizations more time to focus on patient care.”Jimmy Ma, CEO of Aloha, added “Aloha’s mission is to empower ABA therapy practices with the tools they need to thrive. Partnering with TheraDriver accelerates that mission by connecting advanced AI scheduling to our top-of-the-line practice management system. Our customers who utilize this integration will feel the impact of improved utilization, reduced cancellations, and a unified operational workflow.”Aloha and TheraDriver will co-host a live webinar on January 29 at 10:30 AM PST / 1:30 PM EST to demonstrate the integration, walk through real-world use cases, and answer customer questions.Register for the webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bfrhYVlPSim_0T7CP8A_UQ#/registration Request a demo:Aloha ABA: https://alohaaba.com/book-a-demo TheraDriver: https://calendly.com/d/cths-cmn-jm6

