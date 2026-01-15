Inner Glow Lash Studio Launches Premier In-Person Lash Tech Training Program in Wilmington, NC

Inner Glow Lash Studio Our Lash Extension Studio

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inner Glow Lash Studio , one of Wilmington’s top-rated lash studios, has officially launched its in-person Lash Technician Training Program, offering licensed beauty professionals an advanced, hands-on education designed to elevate skills, confidence, and earning potential in the growing beauty industry.Located in the heart of Wilmington, the new program features small-group, instructor-led training taught by a master lash artist with over seven years of professional experience. Unlike online courses or one-day workshops, Inner Glow’s training emphasizes real-world application, personalized instruction, and live model practice.“Our goal was to create a lash education program that truly prepares artists for success—not just certification,” said the studio’s owner and lead instructor, Kerlyn Cruz. “This program is built around doing the work, refining technique, and developing confidence through hands-on experience.”Inner Glow Lash Studio currently offers three in-person training options, each tailored to different experience levels:Classic Lash Foundations Course (3 Days | $1,299)Designed for newly licensed or beginner lash artists, this course focuses on classic 1:1 lash extensions, safety, lash isolation, styling fundamentals, and live model application.A comprehensive, advanced program covering classic, hybrid, volume, and mega volume techniques, including fan making, curl mixing, density layering, lash health, and advanced styling strategies.Lash Revival: 1-Day Practice Course ($700)A focused refresher course for already-certified lash artists looking to improve speed, retention, placement, or technique through guided practice and professional feedback.All multi-day courses include hands-on mannequin training, live model application, a full lash kit, course manual, certification of completion, and continuing education (CE) hours applicable toward license renewal.Recognizing that professional education is an investment, Inner Glow Lash Studio also offers flexible payment plans through third-party providers such as Klarna and Affirm. Payment plan availability is subject to standard credit approval through the provider.“These payment options allow artists to invest in their careers without delaying their education,” said Cruz. “We want serious professionals to have access to high-quality training when they’re ready to grow.”The lash industry continues to experience rapid growth nationwide, with increasing demand for trained professionals who can deliver safe, high-quality results. Inner Glow’s program responds directly to this demand by prioritizing skill mastery, professional standards, and real-world readiness.Each training cohort is intentionally limited to ensure 1-on-1 instruction, individualized feedback, and a supportive learning environment—a feature that sets the program apart from mass-market certification courses.Enrollment for upcoming training dates is now open. Space is limited due to the hands-on nature of the program.To learn more or register, visit:

