BRIDGE Updates: Jan. 15, 2026

Continued SIS Support During the Transition to Infinite Campus

NDIT’s EduTech team has provided tremendous value to NDDPI and directly to districts over the years, including comprehensive Student Information System (SIS) technical support and training. While the primary provider of SIS support and training transitions to Infinite Campus, NDIT’s EduTech team wants to reassure districts that the other support and training services they provide will be unaffected by the statewide transition.

NDDPI’s contract with EduTech for SIS support services remains in place through June 30. During this time, EduTech will continue to support districts, including providing critical year-end closeout assistance. Districts will also continue to have the option to partner with EduTech for non-Infinite Campus technology and support services beyond that date. Districts are encouraged to contact the EduTech team directly for more detailed information on available services.

NDDPI looks forward to continuing its strong partnership with NDIT’s EduTech team and is confident that Infinite Campus’ award-winning support team, based in Minnesota, will provide the high-quality SIS support and training districts have come to expect.

Required PowerSchool Year-End Processes

All districts are required to complete end-of-year processes in PowerSchool. These steps are tied to state reporting requirements and are essential to ensuring districts are properly positioned for a smooth and accurate data migration to Infinite Campus. Completing these processes on time helps support reporting accuracy and reduces the risk of data issues during migration.

Office Hours

BRIDGE Office Hours provide districts with direct access to implementation support and timely answers to questions related to SIS onboarding and data migration. Partners from Infinite Campus (SIS) and Consultadd (data migration) will participate in both sessions, allowing districts to engage directly with the teams supporting this work.