Commission approves update to IDFG Strategic Plan

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the IDFG Strategic Plan 2026 at its January meeting in Boise. IDFG will use its strategic plan to identify specific goals, objectives and strategies needed to carry out its mission amid changing circumstances. IDFG’s mission was set forth in statute in 1938 to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage all of Idaho’s wildlife. The strategic plan was last updated in 2015.

“As Idaho grows, it is vital that we have a specific plan to protect Idaho’s wildlife treasures for generations to come,” IDFG Director Jim Fredericks said. “This plan provides the road map to sustain Idaho’s fish and wildlife and maintain the public’s right to hunt, fish, trap and enjoy other wildlife-related recreation.”

Over the last 18 months, the agency conducted extensive public outreach and internal research to evaluate the changing needs for successful wildlife management, and to ensure all perspectives were considered in the plan update. Last spring, in-person meetings were held statewide, and a portal was created on the IDFG website, to gather public input on what should be included in the plan.

During the summer, IDFG staff used this input to develop a draft plan under the four-goal structure established by the 2005 and 2015 strategic plan updates.

These four goals include:

Sustain Idaho’s fish and wildlife and the habitats on which they depend.

Improve user experience for hunting, fishing trapping, and other wildlife-related recreation opportunities and experiences.

Improve public understanding of, and involvement in, fish and wildlife management.

Enhance the capacity of the department to manage fish and wildlife and serve the public.

After inviting the public in December to provide feedback on the draft plan, staff reviewed the feedback and made numerous changes, including reference to species-specific fish and wildlife management plans and addition of an action to engage with regional and national efforts to pursue funding for conservation and management of at-risk species.

See the approved version of the IDFG Strategic Plan 2026.