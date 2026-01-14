AG Rayfield Releases Statement Following Voter Data Court Hearing

Following a federal court hearing regarding the Trump administration’s request for Oregon voter data, Attorney General Dan Rayfield released this statement: “Today’s hearing puts a spotlight on a real question: Why does the Trump administration want access to Oregonians’ most private voter information in the first place? Oregon can protect elections without putting people’s personal information at risk. We look forward to the Court’s final ruling.”

