Global Immigration Partners PLLC Responds to U.S. Policy Pausing Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries — Highlights Continued Pathways Through Non-Immigrant Visas

Global Immigration Partners PLLC emphasises that this change affects only immigrant visas.

This is a pivotal moment for immigration strategy” — Alexander Jovy

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Immigration Partners PLLC, a leading U.S. immigration law firm, today issued the following statement in response to the recent announcement by the U.S. Department of State that the United States will suspend immigrant visa processing for nationals of 75 countries effective January 21, 2026. The visa suspension is part of a broader effort by the current administration to tighten legal immigration criteria.

Under this new directive, immigrant visa categories — including family-based and employment-based pathways leading to lawful permanent residency (U.S. green cards) — will be paused for applicants from a wide range of countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe.

Global Immigration Partners PLLC emphasises that this change affects only immigrant visas. Non-immigrant visas, which allow temporary entry into the United States, continue to be processed for all nationalities, including those from the affected countries. Categories such as temporary work visas (including L-1 intracompany transferee visas), business and tourist visas (B-1/B-2), student visas (F-1), and other temporary classifications remain fully operational.

“While the policy shift represents a significant tightening of long-term immigration pathways for many aspiring immigrants, it does not close the door on legal travel or lawful temporary employment in the United States,” said Alexander Jovy Co-mangaing Partner of Global Immigration Partners. “Non-immigrant visas like the L-1 Visa continue to be important tools for global businesses and individuals to work, innovate, study, and contribute across borders.”

Non-Immigrant Visas Remain a Strategic Option

Non-immigrant visas serve essential roles in today’s global economy and continue to offer access to the United States for professionals, students, researchers, and business visitors. In particular:

L-1 Visas enable multinational companies to transfer executives, managers, and specialised personnel to U.S. offices.

H-1B and other speciality occupation visas allow employers to recruit highly skilled talent.

F-1 student visas support global academic exchange and training.

B-1/B-2 visas facilitate business engagements and tourism.

These categories remain unaffected by the immigrant visa suspension, providing stability and predictability to global employers and individual applicants.

Strategic Planning is More Important Than Ever

Global Immigration Partners PLLC encourages individuals and corporations impacted by the immigrant visa pause to work with experienced immigration counsel. There are still viable pathways to the United States, and proactive planning can help mitigate disruptions and align aspirations with current U.S. immigration policy.

“This is a pivotal moment for immigration strategy,” added Jovy. “Clients should consider non-immigrant visa options, cross-border mobility strategies, and long-term planning with expert guidance as the U.S. immigration landscape evolves.”

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm dedicated to helping clients navigate complex U.S. immigration systems. With deep expertise across employment-based, family-based, and humanitarian immigration matters, the firm provides tailored legal strategies for individuals and employers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

