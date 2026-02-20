Global Immigration Partners PLLC Releases Practical Guide to Help Investors Evaluate Approved EB-5 Regional Centers

Global Immigration Partners Global Immigration Partners PLLC Clarifies EB-5 Investment Requirements: Understanding the $800,000 vs. $1,050,000 Investment Levels and TEA Qualification Rules EB5 Green Card, EB5 Regional Center

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Choose an Approved EB-5 Regional Center: A Practical Guide for Investors

Global Immigration Partners PLLC today released a practical guide to help investors navigate one of the most critical decisions in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor process: selecting a USCIS-approved EB-5 Regional Center.

With growing interest in U.S. residency through investment, prospective EB-5 investors face a complex landscape of regional centers, project offerings, and compliance requirements. Choosing the right regional center is not simply a financial decision—it is a strategic immigration decision that can directly impact the success of both the investment and the green card process.

Why Regional Center Selection Matters

Under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, investors may qualify for lawful permanent residence by investing in a U.S. commercial enterprise that creates or preserves at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers. Many investors participate through designated Regional Centers, which allow for the use of indirect and induced job creation methodologies.

However, not all regional centers operate with the same level of transparency, compliance, or project viability.

“Investors often focus solely on projected returns,” said Alexander Jovy, Co-managing Partner at Global Immigration Partners PLLC. “But immigration compliance, job creation methodology, and risk mitigation are equally—if not more—important.”

Key Factors to Evaluate When Choosing an EB-5 Regional Center

Global Immigration Partners PLLC recommends investors conduct thorough due diligence in the following areas:

1. USCIS Designation and Compliance History

Confirm that the regional center is officially approved and in good standing. Investors should review any publicly available information regarding prior project approvals, compliance actions, or terminations.

2. Track Record of I-526E and I-829 Approvals

While past performance does not guarantee future results, a regional center’s history of petition approvals can provide insight into operational competence and project structuring.

3. Job Creation Methodology

Understanding how jobs will be calculated is critical. Investors should request detailed economic reports and ensure the methodology aligns with USCIS standards.

4. Project Structure and Capital Stack

Examine how EB-5 funds fit within the overall project financing. Is EB-5 capital senior or subordinate? What other financing sources are involved? Transparency in the capital stack is essential.

5. Risk Mitigation and Exit Strategy

EB-5 investments must be “at risk” to qualify. However, this does not eliminate the need for careful structuring. Investors should understand repayment timelines, projected exit strategies, and potential contingencies.

6. Transparency and Reporting

Reputable regional centers provide regular updates, financial reporting, and access to project documentation. Ongoing communication is a strong indicator of professionalism.

7. Securities Law Compliance

EB-5 offerings are securities. Investors should ensure the project complies with applicable U.S. securities laws and that offering documents are professionally prepared.

The Importance of Independent Legal Counsel

Global Immigration Partners PLLC emphasizes that investors should retain independent immigration counsel to evaluate not only the investment structure but also personal eligibility factors, including source-of-funds documentation and strategic filing considerations.

“An EB-5 investment is both a financial and immigration decision,” Jovy noted. “Working with experienced counsel helps ensure that project selection aligns with long-term immigration goals.”

A Strategic Approach to EB-5 Success

With the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act introducing enhanced compliance measures and reporting requirements, due diligence has never been more important. Careful evaluation of regional centers, project documentation, and immigration strategy can significantly reduce risk and improve the likelihood of success.

Global Immigration Partners PLLC encourages investors to take a measured, informed approach when selecting a regional center and to seek professional guidance early in the process.

About Global Immigration Partners PLLC

Global Immigration Partners PLLC is a U.S.-based immigration law firm dedicated to providing strategic, client-focused representation in employment-based and investment immigration matters. The firm advises domestic and international clients on complex immigration solutions, including EB-5 investor petitions, corporate immigration strategy, and compliance planning.

Legal Disclaimer:

