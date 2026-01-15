OnTrak Software Joins Utopia Kingdom to Accelerate Innovation for Beverage Distributors

New ownership brings enhanced innovation and user-first focus for products

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnTrak Software, the leading provider of point-of-sale (POS) marketing management solutions for beer, wine, and spirits distributors, announced today that it has been acquired by Utopia Kingdom, a company building intelligent technology designed to help people and organizations work better.The acquisition marks a major step forward for OnTrak and its customers, enabling faster innovation, expanded technological capabilities, and a user-first focus aimed at removing friction from everyday work. With Utopia Kingdom’s backing, OnTrak will accelerate development of new features, AI capabilities, and analytics tools — all designed to help distributors gain greater visibility and control over their POS marketing investments, as well as other important operational initiatives and activities.“For more than 15 years, OnTrak has been dedicated to helping distributors manage their POS marketing programs with confidence, accountability, and insight,” said Todd Grote, VP of Sales & Marketing. “Joining Utopia Kingdom allows us to do even more for our customers — bringing new resources and technologies that strengthen the value we deliver every day.”“For years, customers have relied on OnTrak to bring order and clarity to complex operations,” said Syed Asaad Hassan-Warsi, CEO of Utopia Kingdom. “Our involvement gives us the ability to enhance the software and steer a deliberate change in direction. We are building OnTrak to work for the user, not the other way around. AI should feel like a personal assistant that removes obstacles, not another system people have to manage.”OnTrak’s software suite — including its industry-leading POS management, ordering, and tracking solutions — will continue to operate under the OnTrak banner, with no changes to existing customer relationships, contracts, or support. The company’s leadership and team remain fully committed to the same mission that has guided it from the beginning: helping distributors run smarter, more efficient, and more profitable marketing operations.“This partnership gives us the best of both worlds,” added Mr. Grote. “We’ll maintain the trusted service and deep industry expertise our customers count on — while adding cutting-edge technology like AI and scalability from Utopia Kingdom’s digital ecosystem.”Together, OnTrak Software and Utopia Kingdom will pursue new opportunities to connect the beverage distribution channel through advanced data, automation, and transparency — empowering distributors and suppliers alike to achieve better business results.About OnTrak SoftwareOnTrak Software provides purpose-built software solutions for beer, wine, and spirits distributors to manage point-of-sale marketing materials. Its suite of SaaS products helps distributors gain visibility, reduce costs, and improve performance across all facets of POS marketing management.Website: https://www.ontraksoftware.com About Utopia KingdomUtopia Kingdom is a technology holding company that acquires and builds software businesses with a focus on long-term value creation. The company supports its portfolio by investing in leadership, product direction, and intelligent technology designed to help people and organizations work better.Website: https://utopiakingdom.io

