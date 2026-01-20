My Real Profit Expands Profit Intelligence for Amazon Sellers

Advanced analytics built around real Amazon business models

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Real Profit (MRP), an advanced analytics platform for professional Amazon sellers and agencies, today announced a major expansion of its platform, strengthening its ability to help brands operate Amazon profitably at scale.As Amazon businesses face rising advertising costs, complex fee structures, and increasing pressure to demonstrate incremental growth, My Real Profit's latest updates focus on transforming raw Amazon data into clear, actionable insights. The expansion deepens visibility across profit, demand, customer behavior, and operational risk – enabling teams to understand not just what is happening in their accounts, but why it is happening and what to do next.The update introduces deeper profit and demand intelligence across the platform, including clear separation of New-to-Brand vs. Repeat profit, expanded Search Query Performance analytics with ASIN-level and keyword comparison views, enhanced inventory and out-of-stock risk visibility, and a fully redesigned LTV & Subscriptions module built for CPG retention and long-term value analysis. Reporting and insights are now tailored by business model, supporting CPG brands, durable goods sellers, and agencies with metrics that accurately reflect their operations."Amazon brands don't struggle with data access – they struggle with understanding what drives real profit," said Demian Lazurko, Founder & CEO of My Real Profit. "These updates move analytics away from surface-level reporting and toward business clarity, helping teams make confident decisions grounded in profitability."EXPANDED AND UPDATED REPORTING CAPABILITIESAs part of this platform expansion, My Real Profit rolled out a series of updates and new reports focused on how Amazon teams actually work day to day – reviewing performance, catching issues early, and making decisions that impact profit.The latest release improves visibility across profit, demand, customer behavior, and operational risk, with reporting designed to reduce guesswork and shorten the gap between data and action.Updated Reports• Profit & Loss – now separates New-to-Brand and Repeat profit, with a new comparison view to clearly assess incremental versus retained profitability.• Search Query Performance (SQP) – expanded with ASIN-level data and a new keyword comparison page to better evaluate demand capture and visibility shifts.• Advertising Analytics – fully updated across all pages, with the most significant improvements in keyword and search term analysis.• Day-to-Day Dashboard – enhanced with an NTB / Repeat toggle to support faster daily performance review.New Reports• Advanced FBA Inventory – a completely new report built to surface inventory health, out-of-stock risk, and operational exposure earlier.• LTV & Subscriptions – almost entirely redesigned, featuring new first-page charts purpose-built for retention, cohort analysis, and long-term value tracking.These updates help teams answer practical questions faster – what actually changed, why it changed, and whether the impact is positive or needs attention.Amazon sellers can start a 14-day free trial to experience the new features and expanded reporting capabilities firsthand."The new and updated reports make it much easier to see what's really happening in our business," said Ivan Tsviliik, Founder & CEO of True Sea Moss . "Instead of guessing or pulling data from multiple places, we can quickly understand what's driving results and where we need to adjust. It's changed how we review performance and make scaling decisions."BUILT FOR REAL AMAZON TEAMSMy Real Profit is designed for teams managing real Amazon businesses – not just reviewing dashboards. The platform supports collaboration across marketing, finance, and leadership by providing a shared, profit-focused view of performance.By combining flexible analytics with hands-on data expertise, My Real Profit helps teams move faster, stay aligned, and make decisions with confidence as their businesses scale.To explore the expanded platform capabilities and see how My Real Profit can support your Amazon business, schedule a demo ABOUT MY REAL PROFITMy Real Profit is an advanced analytics platform for professional Amazon sellers and agencies operating at scale.This software is configured for each business model (CPG, durable goods, or agency) and supported by a dedicated human data team. The platform delivers context, clarity, and actionable insight behind every metric.The company's goal is to deliver enterprise-level analysis accessible to small- and mid-size businesses. Teams. The data team works alongside clients to interpret insights, implement custom solutions, educate, and translate analytics into growth.For more information, visit www.myrealprofit.com

