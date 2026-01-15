LLMrefs Launches AI Search Visibility Tracker for Brands

LLMrefs platform screenshot LLMrefs logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LLMrefs https://llmrefs.com/ ) is an AI search analytics (GEO/AEO) platform that helps brands understand how they appear in answers from popular AI assistants. It tracks whether engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and others mention your name when people ask questions.Why AI Search Visibility Matters?AI chatbots are becoming a major way people find information. When a user asks an assistant for the best project management tool, the model responds with a single synthesized answer. If your content is not cited, you are invisible to that user.Search has become complex. It's conversational, there are multiple engines, large language models are non-deterministic & there is an infinite number of prompts.Key Features:- Multi-engine keyword tracking. You choose the keywords that matter. LLMrefs monitors how each AI engine responds and whether your brand is cited.- Brand citations and sources. See which of your URLs are used as sources when AI assistants mention you.- Competitor benchmarking. Compare your share of voice and position against competitors across multiple AI models.- AI search volume data. Estimate monthly search volumes for your keywords in AI search to prioritise efforts. Additional GEO tools . Use built-in tools like an AI crawlability checker, Reddit threads finder, A/B content tester and llms.txt generator to improve visibilityPricing and PlansThe Pro plan starts at $79 per month and includes 50 keywords, access to 11 AI search engines, 500 prompts per month and geo targeting across more than 20 countries and 10 languages. A free plan is also available.How It Works?Add your core keywords and LLMrefs automatically generates prompts based on real conversations. It aggregates results across variations to provide statistically significant insights. You get weekly reports, exportable data and API access to integrate metrics into your existing analytics.LLMrefs makes it easier for marketers and content creators to adapt to the shift from search engine optimisation to answer engine optimisation.

