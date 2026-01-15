BPX Leverages WalkMe’s Software Usage Analytics to Maximize Enterprise Application Efficiency

BPX will use WalkMe’s usage analytics to enhance digital process visibility, optimize workflows, and strengthen business process intelligence across platforms.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the modern business environment, which is based on data, companies are looking for solutions that make applications work better and give measurable outcomes on all digital platforms. Business Process Xperts (BPX), a world leader in 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 and workflow transformation, has announced that it will use WalkMe's software usage analytics to improve digital process visibility, optimize workflows, and raise the overall business process intelligence.BPX has been helping organizations use data to make better decisions and improve user experiences for more than 12 years. By adding WalkMe's process analytics, BPX lets businesses see in real time how their employees use complicated business tools. This visibility helps find problems, make things run more smoothly, and get more departments to use digital tools.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗨𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲WalkMe's powerful software usage analytics platform gives you a clear picture of how users behave, how well they follow processes, and how they engage with each other in digital ecosystems. BPX uses these insights to design strategies that get rid of bottlenecks, make it easier to go about, and make sure that key jobs are done promptly and correctly. This makes things run more smoothly, increases worker productivity, and gets more out of software investments.Nikhil Agarwal, the creator of BPX, said, "Companies often don't know how useful analytics can be for streamlining their processes." We're using WalkMe's process analytics and our consulting skills to help firms discover hidden problems and take action based on what they learn. The partnership gives clients the tools they need to use data to make decisions that make their businesses more profitable and their procedures more adaptable.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗼 𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗳𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝗼 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿BPX's use of 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲'𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺 is part of a larger plan to help businesses with their digital transformation efforts. With actionable data from process analytics WalkMe, organizations can find features that aren't being used enough, keep track of how engaged users are, and create smart workflows that match the needs of their operations."By using WalkMe's workflow intelligence, we help our clients with workflow optimization and make their software easier to use," stated Rupal Agarwal, co-founder of BPX. "Our goal is to change how businesses think about process improvement by bringing together visibility, automation, and analytics into one plan."Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗠𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗙𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲BPX's method makes sure that businesses not only get new digital tools, but also know how to use them well. BPX’s strategy is not limited to companies using recently deployed digital applications - BPX makes it a point to ensure that any companies using those digital applications are utilizing those applications effectively. When there is digital process visibility, organizations can effortlessly analyze software utilization by departments, track adoption, and see how their work aligns with organizational goals. This digital movement visibility creates an opportunity to eliminate redundancy, improve coordination, and accelerate project delivery.Businesses can get a complete picture of their operations and keep improving them for efficiency, flexibility, and creativity by using WalkMe's powerful analytics and BPX's proven methods.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX has been in business for more than 12 years, helping companies with 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 , workflow optimization, and digital process visibility. They work in 12 countries and offer end-to-end process consulting and automation solutions that help businesses change in a way that lasts.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

