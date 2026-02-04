BPX Optimizes Resource Utilization with WalkMe’s Software Usage Analytics and Process Intelligence

BPX, a global process consulting leader, uses WalkMe analytics and process intelligence to optimize resources, workflows, and enterprise visibility.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Process Xperts (BPX), a world leader in 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 and digital transformation, announced that it is using WalkMe's Software Usage Analytics and Process Intelligence to improve the use of resources, workflow optimization, and make digital process visibility across all enterprise systems.Businesses today often have trouble with broken procedures and digital tools that aren't being used to their full potential. With 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗪𝗮𝗹𝗸𝗠𝗲 , BPX helps businesses figure out how software is being used in different departments so they can find problems, make processes more efficient, and boost productivity overall.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ WalkMe's software usage analytics platform lets you see in real time how employees are using digital products. It shows you patterns of usage and bottlenecks that make performance worse. This integration, together with BPX's extensive knowledge of business process intelligence, gives firms the ability to make data-driven choices that improve operational efficiency, resource allocation, and user adoption.Nikhil Agarwal, the founder of BPX, remarked, "With WalkMe's process intelligence, BPX gives businesses a full picture of their software ecosystem. Our goal is to make sure that every digital investment brings in measurable value. BPX help businesses get rid of unnecessary work, increase adoption, and unlock the full potential of their employees by turning analytics into useful information."The combination of WalkMe's process analytics with BPX's process consulting expertise fills the gaps between digital tools and how people utilize them. Businesses can now see their workflows from start to finish, keep an eye on how employees use business apps, and find ways to make workflows more efficient. This full view helps people make better choices about how to spend money on software, how to automate tasks, and how to handle changes.Rupal Agarwal, Co-founder of BPX, said, "BPX's work with WalkMe shows how committed bpx are to driving intelligent digital transformation. By combining process intelligence and usage analytics, bpx help our clients go beyond standard reporting and get real digital process visibility. This helps businesses move resources around more effectively, cut expenses, and get more out of their software stack."Get Insights from BPX to Streamline Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ BPX's use of WalkMe's 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 shows that it wants to make businesses smarter and more responsive. Not only does this collaboration create more transparency and oversight in processes, but it also helps with the continual enhancement of foreign clients’ digital maturity. Data-backed insights can help companies continually improve their process efficiency, provide excellent customer experiences, and remain dynamic in changing markets.The integration also makes BPX's range of advisory services for optimizing and automating workflows stronger, which helps clients match their digital projects with their strategic goals. As businesses rely more and more on complicated software ecosystems, it is important to be able to evaluate and manage how resources are used using software usage analytics in order to stay competitive.BPX is changing the way businesses think about operational excellence and process transformation by integrating WalkMe's advanced analytics with its proven methodologies.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫BPX (Business Process Xperts) has been in business for over 12 years and has worked in 12 countries. They specialize in workflow optimization, process analytics WalkMe, digital process visibility, and business process intelligence. They help businesses become more efficient from start to finish and go through digital transformation.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

