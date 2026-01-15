Heimdal Achieves OPSWAT Gold Certification for Anti-Malware

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heimdal today announced that its Next-Gen Antivirus (NGAV) with Extended Threat Protection (XTP) has achieved OPSWAT Gold Certification for Anti-Malware, validating its compatibility and effectiveness within OPSWAT’s industry-leading Access Control Certification Program.The certification confirms that Heimdal meets OPSWAT’s strict requirements for anti-malware vendors, including verified real time protection, accurate signature reporting, and timely definition updates. These capabilities are evaluated through OPSWAT’s device trust and security effectiveness testing, which helps enterprises and MSPs identify solutions that protect endpoints with confidence. Heimdal’s NGAV with Extended Threat Protection has achieved OPSWAT Gold Certification for Anti Malware. This is an important pillar in proving how our approach to platform protection can transform the cybersecurity landscape. NGAV is only one of twelve components in the Heimdal platform. Even as a single reactive layer, it is strong enough to stand against sophisticated threats,” said Morten Kjaersgaard, Founder and CPO at Heimdal.He added: “True protection is achieved when preventive, reactive and management layers work together. That is exactly where Heimdal excels and differentiates in the market, by delivering a unified security and compliance platform trusted by customers and MSP partners worldwide.”"The OPSWAT program has become one of the most widely referenced benchmarks for verifying that security applications perform as expected across diverse environments that rely on device trust. Heimdal’s Gold Certification provides organisations seeking to harden endpoint security with independent assurance that protection and interoperability hold up under real-world policy enforcement, simplifying vendor selection,” said Hamid Karimi, Vice President of Technical Alliances and OEM Sales, OPSWAT.About the OPSWAT Access Control Certification ProgramThe program provides a trusted benchmark for confirming that anti malware and disk encryption applications work reliably with more than 100 access control solutions used worldwide. Certified vendors have demonstrated compliance with OPSWAT’s compatibility and security effectiveness requirements, helping organisations reduce risk and simplify technology selection.For more information, visit OPSWAT.About HeimdalHeimdal is a global cybersecurity provider delivering a unified security and compliance platform that brings together prevention, detection and response across endpoint, identity, email, network and access security.With more than 12 fully integrated products and over 17,000 customers worldwide, Heimdal helps enterprises and MSP partners reduce risk, strengthen operational resilience and consolidate their security stack.Organisations in more than 40 countries rely on Heimdal’s platform to prevent threats, detect breaches and automate response without the need for a SIEM or multiple point solutions.For more information, visit Heimdal

