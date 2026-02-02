Thorens Introduces the Steampunk Series Featuring Exposed Mechanical Design

A close-up view of the Thorens Steampunk lighter in use, highlighting exposed gears, aged metal textures, and the deliberate visibility of its mechanical structure. Thorens steampunk full mechanical details This visual comparison highlights how the Steampunk Series departs from conventional lighter design philosophies.

The new lighter collection features externally visible gears, antiqued metal finishes, and layered mechanical construction.

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thorens has announced the release of its Steampunk Series, a new lighter collection distinguished by externally visible mechanical components. Unlike conventional lighter designs that house functional elements within a smooth outer shell, the Steampunk Series integrates gears, fasteners, coils, and linkages directly into the exterior structure.The collection expands Thorens’ product range by presenting mechanical construction as a visible and functional design element.Product OverviewThe Steampunk Series consists of compact metal lighters constructed with a layered external assembly. Mechanical components that are typically concealed are positioned on the surface and incorporated into the overall structure of each model.The series features metal housings with antiqued finishes and intentionally aged surface treatments, resulting in a textured appearance that reflects the mechanical assembly beneath.Design and Construction DetailsThe Steampunk Series incorporates the following construction elements:Antiqued metal surfaces with aged texturingMulti-size interlocking gears positioned on the front surfaceExposed rivets securing layered mechanical componentsCopper tubes, springs, bolts, and machined openings integrated into the exteriorSide-mounted spiral-style ignition knobs designed for manual operationAll primary structural and functional components remain externally visible, allowing the mechanical assembly to be observed during use.Each model follows a shared design language while varying the arrangement and prominence of individual mechanical elements.(Embedded video recommended in 4:3 format)Comparative ContextDesign Aspect Typical Lighter Designs Thorens Steampunk Series Exterior surface Smooth metal casing Textured, antiqued metalMechanical visibility Internal components concealed Mechanical components exposedStructural presentation Enclosed construction Layered external assemblyVisual complexity Low HighIntended UsersThe Steampunk Series is intended for users interested in visible mechanical construction, industrial-inspired finishes, and compact metal lighters. The collection may appeal to collectors as well as everyday carry users who prioritize structural detail and material presence.Care and UseRegular maintenance is recommended to preserve the surface finish and ensure consistent ignition performance. Proper care supports long-term mechanical operation and exterior condition.AvailabilityThe Thorens Steampunk Series is now available.For additional information:View detailed product specificationsExplore individual models within the series

