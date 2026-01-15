IRS Advisory Council issues Annual Report

IR-2026-07, Jan. 14, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council today issued its annual public report, offering recommendations to the IRS on a range of new and continuing issues in tax administration.

The report includes recommendations on 29 issues addressing topics related to IRS operations, taxpayer service, compliance and administrative issues.

“IRSAC members have devoted significant time and expertise to analyzing complex tax administration and the transformation work underway across the IRS,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “We appreciate their thoughtful recommendations, and we look forward to reviewing the insights provided in the 2025 report.”

Key issues addressed in the report

The report’s top six general issues include:

Funding for IRS Operations

Educating the Public about the IRS Mission

Updating and Improving IRS Websites

Accounting Method Change Requests

Simplification of Online Tax Services

Processing of Form 730 and Excise Tax Payments

The full IRSAC Public Report PDF is available on IRS.gov.

About the IRS Advisory Council

The IRSAC serves as a federal advisory committee to the IRS Commissioner and executive leadership, providing an organized public forum to discuss issues relevant to tax administration. Members offer observations and advice on current or proposed IRS policies, programs and procedures.

IRS leadership also recognized the outgoing and incoming IRSAC chairs:

Christine Freeland – 2025 IRSAC Chair

– 2025 IRSAC Chair Lucinda Weigel – 2026 IRSAC Chair

The IRSAC is administered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act by the IRS Office of National Public Liaison.

Members represent the taxpaying public, the tax professional community, small and large businesses, tax-exempt and government entities, the payroll industry and academia. The council includes five subgroups: Information Reporting, Large Business & International, Small Business/Self-Employed, Tax Exempt/Government Entities and Taxpayer Services.

For more information, visit www.IRS.gov/IRSAC