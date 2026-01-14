FTC Announces 2026 Jurisdictional Threshold Updates for Interlocking Directorates

The Federal Trade Commission has approved revised jurisdictional thresholds for Section 8 of the Clayton Act, which prohibits interlocking directorates. For 2026, thresholds under Section 8 of the Act that trigger prohibitions on certain interlocking memberships on corporate boards of directors are $54,402,000 for Section 8(a)(1) and $5,440,200 for Section 8(a)(2)(A).

The thresholds for Section 8 of the Clayton Act become effective once published in the Federal Register. A complete listing of current thresholds can be found on the FTC’s website, and will be updated closer to the time they become effective.

The vote approving the Federal Register notice announcing the threshold revisions was 2-0.