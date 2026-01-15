Statewise Appoints Kevin Jett as Chief Operating Officer

Kevin Jett, Chief Operating Officer of Statewise Statewise: A leading software solution purpose-built for Medicaid-based services, including pediatric nursing, IDD provider services, and personal care.

Statewise appoints Kevin Jett as COO, leveraging his deep experience in scaling healthcare tech and operations to support the company’s ongoing growth.

Kevin’s ability to connect strategy with execution will be critical as we continue to grow and evolve.” — Cole Ballweg, CEO

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Statewise today announced the appointment of Kevin Jett as Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing a seasoned operator with deep experience scaling healthcare technology and operations organizations during periods of growth and transformation.In his role as COO, Jett will oversee Statewise’s operational strategy, working closely with leadership across technology, product, and operations to support the company’s continued growth and execution.Jett joins Statewise from Pager Health, where he served as Chief of Staff following Pager’s acquisition of Onlife Health. In that role, he led cross-functional initiatives spanning operations, product, and technology, helping align teams and systems during a critical integration period. Prior to the acquisition, Jett was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer at Onlife Health, where he scaled technology platforms and operational teams to support rapid growth.With a career that spans engineering, startup leadership, and enterprise healthcare technology, Jett brings a hands-on, operator-driven approach to building scalable systems and teams that enable sustainable growth.“Kevin’s depth of experience across healthcare technology, operations, and organizational scaling makes him a strong addition to our leadership team,” said Cole Ballweg, CEO at Statewise. “His ability to connect strategy with execution will be critical as we continue to grow and evolve.”“I’m excited to join Statewise at this moment in its growth,” said Jett. “The team is building meaningful solutions, and I look forward to helping scale the organization in a way that supports both innovation and long-term impact.”About StatewiseStatewise is a leading software solution purpose-built for Medicaid-based services , including pediatric nursing, IDD provider services, and personal care. Designed to navigate the complexities of state-specific rules, Statewise helps agencies automate operations, ensure compliance, and empower field teams. For more information, visit https://www.statewise.com

