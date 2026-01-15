Brainfuse HelpNow Expands to 24/7 Availability for Library Users

Student studying late at night. Brainfuse Logo

Brainfuse HelpNow is now available 24/7 through libraries, offering learners of all ages free, anytime access to live online tutoring.

Libraries are trusted spaces for learning. Expanding HelpNow to 24/7 ensures patrons can access academic support whenever needed, supporting libraries’ mission to provide equitable access.” — Jack Rothstein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainfuse, a leading provider of online academic support, announced that its HelpNow online tutoring platform is now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for all participating library systems.The expansion ensures that library cardholders can access live online tutoring and academic support at any time, removing barriers tied to schedules, time zones, or after-hours needs. Students, adult learners, and families can now receive help late at night, early in the morning, or whenever learning questions arise.HelpNow provides:- Live online tutoring- Writing feedback and academic support- Help across core subjects- Support for all ages- Free access with a valid library cardBy extending tutoring availability to 24/7, libraries can better support learners with varying schedules, including students balancing school and extracurricular activities, adult learners working full-time, and patrons who prefer studying outside traditional hours.“Libraries are trusted spaces for learning, and this update helps ensure that support is available whenever patrons need it,” said Jack Rothstein, Library Services Director. “Expanding HelpNow to 24/7 aligns with libraries’ mission to provide equitable access to educational resources.”For more information about Brainfuse HelpNow, visit www.brainfuse.com or contact info@brainfuse.com.About BrainfuseBrainfuse is a national provider of online tutoring, homework help, and learning tools serving libraries, schools, and higher education institutions across North America. Its services are designed to support learners of all ages through accessible, high-quality academic assistance.

