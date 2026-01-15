CTI Introduces Identity Co-Analyst™, an AI-Powered Platform That Transforms Identity Security Requirements Gathering

New solution reduces requirements gathering timelines from months to days while capturing expert-level institutional knowledge.

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTI Global, a leading identity and access management (IAM) and security advisory firm, today announced the launch of Identity Co-Analyst™ , an AI-powered requirements gathering platform designed to dramatically accelerate and improve identity security initiatives across the enterprise.Identity is the foundation of modern enterprise security. Yet gathering identity platform requirements that span access certification, user provisioning, lifecycle management, application onboarding, and privileged account management has become a costly and time-consuming bottleneck. Organizations often rely on scarce, premium-priced identity business analysts who spend weeks conducting repetitive interviews and assembling fragmented documentation, delaying critical security implementations and driving up project costs.Identity Co-Analyst eliminates this bottleneck by transforming requirements gathering into an intelligent, guided workflow. Developed by veteran identity business analysts, the platform captures institutional identity knowledge and combines it with AI powered by OpenAI GPT-5 to produce professional-grade requirements documentation in less than one week.Through an intuitive, chat-based interface, identity teams and application owners are able to engage in natural, guided conversations with an AI assistant that understands IAM and identity governance nuances. This approach removes intimidation, improves response quality, and ensures complete and accurate information collection across even the most complex identity environments.At the conclusion of the process, Identity Co-Analyst automatically generates comprehensive, industry-standard requirements specification documents that are ready for use with any IAM, IGA, or PAM platform implementations.In typical programs, the automated process reduces requirements gathering from 12 weeks to under 10 days, accelerating onboarding by nearly 85%.“Organizations no longer need to choose between speed and quality when defining identity requirements,” said Bill O’Brien, CEO of CTI Global. “Identity Co-Analyst delivers the expertise of a senior identity analyst without sacrificing rigor, compliance, or outcomes.”To learn how AI-powered requirements gathering can accelerate identity initiatives, reduce costs, and improve security outcomes, schedule a demonstration today.About CTI GlobalCTI Global is a specialized identity and access management (IAM) and security advisory firm trusted by enterprises to plan, design, and deliver complex identity programs. With deep expertise across IGA, PAM, and modern IAM architectures, CTI helps organizations improve resilience, reduce risk, and meet audit and compliance requirements through proven methods, practical delivery, and senior-level advisory.

