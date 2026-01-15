LA Flash Talk Series Brains Uncorked Returns on January 27

The January 2026 Brains Uncorked will feature Ignacio Sarmiento, Shari Berkowitz, and Philip Vieira

Each month, three local professors will share ideas that go down smooth, but stick with you, in flash talks at a local bar.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The year's first installment of Brains Uncorked —a live event series where, each month, three scholars share brief, thought-provoking talks—will return to West LA bar The Nickel Mine on Tuesday, January 27 at 7:00 PM. The series is returning after a holiday hiatus, which featured a virtual quiz, complete with bookish prizes, in place of a live event.Brains Uncorked aims to bring Los Angeles's most curious residents sharp insights and bold perspectives that challenge thinking and spark meaningful conversations among attendees, as well as challenge academics to consider how to translate research without flattening it. On the 27th, three professors from local universities will share insights they've gathered from years of in-depth research in just 10-15 minutes each.Dr. Shari Berkowitz, Professor of Criminal Justice Administration at CSU Dominguez Hills, will introduce the audience to her research into eyewitness testimony in the courtroom, particularly the issue of mistaken memories.Dr. Ignacio Sarmiento, Associate Professor in the Department of Central American and Transborder Studies at CSU Northridge, will speak about the recent civil wars in Central America. These wars have left a death toll of nearly 300,000 people, yet mourning those deaths has proven to be a challenging process, with grieving in Central America becoming a privilege rather than a right.Dr. Philip A. Vieira, Professor of Psychology at CSU Dominguez Hills, will debunk some common misconceptions about dopamine, particularly how social media wellness influencers pushing dopamine “hacking” misrepresent the role of dopamine and our individual capacity for controlling the brain’s function.The evening will conclude with a Q&A. The event is free and open to all 21+, though reservations are encouraged. The address of The Nickel Mine is 11363 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025. There is metered parking on the street and in the lot behind the venue. A full bar and menu will be available throughout the evening.Interested attendees should RSVP through Eventbrite:Book a table through The Nickel Mine's OpenTable page:Are you a professor interested in speaking at the next Brains Uncorked event? Please fill out the interest form on the Coriolis Company website:ABOUT CORIOLIS COMPANYCoriolis is an award-winning, Los Angeles–based boutique agency that works with authors, publishers, and literary organizations on book publicity, marketing, author branding, and other public-facing work. They specialize in publicity for university press books, expert positioning for academics and public intellectuals, and media training for faculty, university communications offices, departments and research centers, and conferences and scholarly associations. Founder and lead strategist Nanda Dyssou is an experienced book publicist for professors, public intellectuals, and thought leaders, especially those from BIPOC, LGBTQ+, disabled, and other marginalized backgrounds and communities.CONTACT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.