New Book from Bestselling Author Reimagines Wealth-Building for a New Generation of Women

Clever Girl Millionaire by Bola Sokunbi (Wiley, March 31, 2026) Bola Sokunbi

“Clever Girl Millionaire” by Bola Sokunbi is a bold, practical guide to building real wealth that helps women move from financial safety to lasting freedom.

With the right investment strategies, consistency, and patience, wealth becomes a destination, not a dream.” — Bola Sokunbi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In “ Clever Girl Millionaire : A Guide to Redefining What’s Possible, Turning Ambitions into Actions, and Dreams into Millions” (Wiley; March 31, 2026), six-time bestselling author Bola Sokunbi offers a clear, experience-driven roadmap for women and first-generation wealth builders ready to move beyond financial survival. Sokunbi is a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI), investor, finance expert, speaker, and podcaster.The book centers on a distinction often overlooked in traditional personal finance advice: saving creates stability, but building wealth creates freedom. Sokunbi reframes wealth-building as both achievable and personal, showing how readers can move from short-term financial security to long-term financial power without relying on shame, hustle culture, or unrealistic timelines.Her perspective is shaped by lived experience. As the daughter of Nigerian immigrants navigating unfamiliar financial systems, Sokunbi grew up without access to generational financial knowledge. Early missteps, including credit card debt and other costly decisions, pushed her to take control of her finances and build a new approach rooted in learning and consistency. That experience informs the tone of the book, which replaces judgment with practical strategy.“Clever Girl Millionaire” introduces what Sokunbi calls the four pillars of prosperity: earned income, investing, real estate, and entrepreneurship. She shows how these pillars can be combined into a flexible, personalized strategy that reflects different life stages, responsibilities, and risk tolerance. Readers are also guided through key financial decisions, including how to approach student loans, evaluate earning potential, build early investing habits, and develop systems that support long-term growth.One point Sokunbi highlights is the idea of the financial comeback, or “bouncing back like a boss.” In her signature style, she addresses how to recover from major financial mistakes, including her own experience cashing out a 401(k) early, and emphasizes that progress comes from informed action, not self-criticism. She also tackles timeline anxiety, encouraging readers to stop measuring their financial progress against arbitrary age-based milestones and instead focus on sustainable growth at any stage of life.The book also explores autonomy in relationships, including how to manage the often invisible financial workload and build systems that protect individual independence, whether single, partnered, or married. It expands the definition of wealth beyond security, positioning it as a tool for changing the financial trajectory of future generations.This perspective connects directly to Sokunbi’s broader work through Clever Girl Finance , the platform she founded in 2015. What began as a personal finance blog has grown into one of the largest personal finance media and education platforms for women in the United States, offering courses, content, and community designed to make financial education accessible to all.She has been widely recognized for her impact in financial education, including being named one of Money’s Most Influential Women by GoBankingRates and receiving the Financial Education Instructor of the Year Award from the National Financial Educators Council. Under her leadership, Clever Girl Finance earned the Distinguished Personal Finance Content designation for its commitment to high-quality, research-based education. Her work has been featured in TIME, Money Magazine, CNBC, Forbes, Fast Company, Essence, Black Enterprise, ABC News, Good Morning America, BBC, Fox Business, and The Chicago Tribune, among others.Designed to be used, not just read, “Clever Girl Millionaire” includes practical exercises, prompts, quotable inspiration pages, and step-by-step frameworks that help readers apply each concept in real time. It is a guide built for momentum, giving readers the tools to put their money to work and build lasting wealth on their own terms.ABOUT THE AUTHORBola Sokunbi is a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI), investor, finance expert, speaker, podcaster, and bestselling author. She is the founder and CEO of Clever Girl Finance, a platform launched in 2015 that has grown into one of the largest personal finance media and education platforms for women in the U.S.MEDIA CONTACTTo request a copy of "Clever Girl Millionaire," contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company.

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