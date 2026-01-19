Bell Integration Launches NICE CXone Training in the United Kingdom

Bell's people at NICE event in Twickenham rugby stadium Bell Integration and NICE CX partnership since September 2024 Faisal Abbasi in London office

Empowering London Enterprises with Advanced Customer Experience Transformation and AI-Driven Contact Centre Skills

London is a global centre of customer experience innovation, and UK enterprises are investing heavily in AI-enabled platforms that transform how they engage with their customers” — Faisal Abbasi

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in IT transformation, Artificial Intelligence Training , and digital enablement has announced the UK expansion of its AI Center of Excellence (CoE) alongside the official launch of its NICE CXone training programmes. These new offerings are designed to support London’s rapidly evolving digital economy, equipping organisations with the tools and expertise needed to modernise customer experience operations through AI-driven automation, omnichannel design, and intelligent contact centre management.This strategic expansion aligns with the UK’s ongoing investment in artificial intelligence, data innovation, and digital skills development—with London at the forefront as one of the world’s leading hubs for AI, CX transformation, and enterprise technology adoption.Advancing CX Excellence for the UK’s AI-Enabled FutureThe UK’s AI domain continues to accelerate, bolstered by initiatives such as the National AI Strategy (the UK’s growing AI Safety Institute), and significant private-sector investment across finance, retail, telecom, energy, and the public sector. As organisations pursue more efficient, scalable, and personalised customer experiences, the need for artificial intelligence training London to obtain advanced contact centre skills is increasing.Bell Integration’s NICE CXone training portfolio helps ai agencies in London the UK meet this demand by offering:• Deep functional and technical training across the NICE CXone cloud-native CX platform• AI-ready approaches to routing, automation, and interaction analytics• Omnichannel engagement and customer journey optimisation strategies• Workforce engagement and performance management training• Delivery options across London, regional UK hubs, hybrid formats, and virtual classrooms• Tailored pathways for agents, supervisors, operations leaders, and technical teams“London is a global centre of customer experience innovation, and UK enterprises are investing heavily in AI-enabled platforms that transform how they engage with their customers,” said said Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director, Bell Integration. “By launching NICE CXone training through our UK AI Center of Excellence, we are giving organisations the practical skills and confidence they need to modernise their contact centres and deliver exceptional, consistent, and intelligent customer experiences.”Purpose-Built NICE CXone Training for the UK MarketBell Integration’s UK NICE CXone curriculum includes the following.• CXone Foundations - Core principles of the platform, customer journey workflows, and omnichannel architecture.• CXone Administration & Configuration - Hands-on system configuration, routing design, integrations, and operational setup.• AI, Automation & Analytics for CXone - Application of AI insights, conversational analytics, sentiment monitoring, and automated workflows.• Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) - Improving scheduling, quality monitoring, coaching, and performance optimisation.• Advanced CXone Operations & Governance - Best practices for ensuring secure, compliant, and scalable CX environments—especially in regulated UK sectors such as finance, healthcare, and government.These NICE CXone programs complement Bell Integration’s wider AI training suite, including Generative AI bootcamps, LLM awareness, MLOps education, conversational AI development, and sector-specific applied AI workshops.Supporting London’s Role as Europe’s Customer Experience & AI Innovation CapitalLondon’s thriving technology ecosystem spanning Canary Wharf, Shoreditch, King’s Cross, the City, and the West End, has positioned the capital as a global hub for digital customer experience transformation. Bell Integration’s expanded training presence supports the following.• Enterprise AI and automation adoption across financial services• Retail and e-commerce CX modernisation• Public-sector digital service improvement• Energy, telecom, and logistics transformation programmes• Collaboration with London universities and innovation acceleratorsWith local consulting, training, and delivery teams based in London, Bell Integration provides rapid, context-specific support to organisations seeking to elevate their customer experience strategies using AI and cloud-native CX technologies. “London companies are pushing the boundaries of what exceptional customer experience looks like,” added Mr Abbasi. “Our NICE CXone training empowers them with the skills, tools, and operational frameworks required to lead the next wave of CX innovation.”Commitment to the UKBell Integration’s continued investment in the UK market aligns with national priorities to strengthen AI skills, promote safe and responsible deployment, and accelerate digital transformation. The company remains committed to supporting enterprises, government bodies, and academic partners across the country in building a world-class AI-enabled workforce.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, to managed services, through sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.

Introducing Raj Singh, Head of AI & Data Training, Bell Integration

