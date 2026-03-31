Bell Integration Wins NICE's Implementation Partner of the Year for CX Innovation and AI-Led Transformation

Faisal Abbasi - Accelerating AI Adoption presentation Erika Sullivan-Pond LogoBellMicrosystemsLogo

This award reinforces Bell as a key enabler of AI-powered customer experience on NICE CXone.

This collaboration brings together two industry innovators to accelerate the adoption of AI technologies, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency in contact centres worldwide.” — Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director

LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration has been awarded Implementation Partner of the Year by NICE, recognising exceptional contributions to expanding the global adoption of CXone Mpower , NICE’s AI-driven customer service platform.Winners are selected for their expertise, demonstrated through advanced certifications, and their ability to deliver innovative, high-impact solutions.A Partnership Designed to Deliver End-to-End Transformation“This collaboration brings together two industry innovators to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency in contact centres worldwide. Our strategic relationship with NICE continues to expand as we deliver complete solution, including NICE CXone and Enlighten, to our customers." – Faisal Abbasi, AI & Data Executive Director, Bell IntegrationWith more than 350 AI practitioners, Bell brings extensive experience in accelerating business transformation through intelligent, scalable AI solutions, including agentic AI and orchestration. This expertise enables us to fully understand and deliver the value of the NiCE Cognigy solutions.“Bell Integration’s partnership with NiCE is a genuine pleasure. They are a true strategic partner and a fantastic organisation to work with. Our shared vision for the future of customer experience, built around an AI first strategy, is closely aligned.” – Erika Sullivan-Pond, Partner Manager, Bell Integration.Bell Integration is a NICE CX AI Gold Partner Business Benefits• Improvement of customer experience throughout a unified engagement journey• Maximising customer satisfaction with a great experience at every interaction• Boosting agent productivity and operational efficiency• Seamlessly managing information and gaining insightsLooking AheadBell Integration looks forward to continuing our partnership with NiCE in 2026 and beyond and remains committed to helping organisations transform their customer experience through the powerful combination of Bell’s AI, and NICE’s CXone, expertise.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With a presence across key international markets and a workforce of over 1000 people globally, including 350 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT life cycle – from technology provision and strategic consulting to project delivery, managed services, and asset retirement.Bell Integration is trusted by many global finance, Telcos, government and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.

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