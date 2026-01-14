Carets: Social Networking Enhancements

Carets App

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carets app is a US based TikTok alternative for short-form videos for individuals, influencers, and companies. Carets Corporation is excited to announce the release of Carets Version 3.5. Carets is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Social Networking Enhancements

Carets is pleased to announce the launch of our updated social networking enhancements to further enable users to connect, share, and aggregate video content. New features include the simplification of inviting friends to join the app, suggested friends and followers, notifications, and social network search features.

“We think the Carets social network upgrade is extremely helpful. This upgrade helps enable our users to build a community of collaboration and connectivity. We can’t wait to see what individuals and influencers can do with our technology.” - William Jeffries – Carets Product Manager

^Caret for Video Aggregation

Carets has a suite of unique, patented features. App users can upload, view, and share individual videos. Additionally, content creators can use our unique patented features to combine multiple videos from multiple users. To enable this feature users can add a ^Caret, like a #Hashtag, to automatically combine multiple videos from multiple app users into a single consolidated video. These consolidated videos can also be synched in terms of both time and location. The integration of the ^Caret is part of our vision to create a concept we call crowdsourced video™ where app users contribute content to the app community for automated video aggregation.

Creating Engaging and Authentic Content

Carets leverages AI to foster an authentic, engaging environment for users to engage content. Carets empowers users to produce high-quality videos effortlessly and connect content with other app users in meaningful ways.

About Carets Corporation

Carets Corporation is US based firm. The latest version of the app is designed to further enhance the user experience. Our mission is to harness the power of innovation to create solutions that resonate with users globally.

Join the Carets Community

We invite you, your friends, and your social media followers to download the Carets app today. Visit www.Carets.tv to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

