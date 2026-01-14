Pest Control Expert Brittany Thacker Debunks DIY Myths in HelloNation Magazine

Brittany Thacker

JASPER, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Is DIY pest control really solving the problem, or just delaying it? In a new expert article featured in HelloNation Magazine, Brittany Thacker of Daniel & Lawson Pest Control in Jasper, Georgia, breaks down common myths about over-the-counter pest sprays and offers a professional perspective on why pest control often fails when attempted without expert help.Thacker begins with one of the most persistent misconceptions in pest management: the belief that if pests are no longer visible, the infestation is gone. As she explains, most DIY solutions only treat what can be seen on the surface, such as bugs crawling across countertops or floors. However, these visible pests are usually only a fraction of the real problem. Insects like ants, cockroaches, and even rodents often have nests or hiding spots deep inside walls, insulation, or crawl spaces that are untouched by consumer-grade products.The article, titled Myth vs. Fact: DIY Pest Control, points out that while sprays and foggers may kill some adult pests, they rarely address the hidden sources or disrupt the reproductive cycle of the infestation. This is one reason why pest problems tend to recur, even after multiple DIY attempts. Thacker emphasizes that professional pest control focuses on identifying the source of the issue, locating entry points, and applying targeted treatments where pests live and breed—not just where they’re visible.Another point Thacker highlights is the risk of misuse of over-the-counter pest sprays. Many consumers apply too much product, fail to read warning labels, or combine chemicals in unsafe ways. While these products are available without a license, that doesn’t make them safe when misapplied. In contrast, licensed pest control technicians are trained in proper application, safety standards, and environmental regulations. Many professionals also use integrated pest management (IPM) to reduce chemical use by combining physical, biological, and preventive tactics.Timing, she explains, is another crucial factor often overlooked in DIY efforts. Certain treatments are only effective at specific stages of a pest’s life cycle. For instance, baiting ants before they’ve established satellite colonies is more effective than treating them after they’ve spread. Seasonal timing also matters; many pests move indoors as temperatures change. Early preventive treatments can block this migration, but the window to act is often missed by those without a strategic plan.The article offers practical guidance on recognizing when a pest problem has outgrown home remedies. Telltale signs include seeing pests during daylight (a sign of overpopulation), hearing movement within walls, discovering droppings, and finding repeated damage to food packaging or home structures. If any of these signs persist, relying on store-bought solutions may only mask the issue, giving infestations time to grow worse and harder to treat.Additionally, Thacker explains that not all infestations are created equal. Each pest type—ants, termites, rodents, or bed bugs—requires a specific treatment method. The one-size-fits-all nature of over-the-counter sprays can leave gaps in protection and fail to address the biology and behavior of the target pest. Professionals are trained to recognize the issue and how to stop it effectively, often using customized treatment plans that reduce the risk of reinfestation.Thacker’s key message is that while DIY pest control might seem cheaper or more convenient, it often ends up costing more time and money in the long run. The false sense of security that comes with killing visible bugs can delay proper treatment and allow the infestation to worsen. For homeowners wondering why pest control keeps failing, the answer may be that they’re only treating symptoms—not the root of the problem.As explained in the full HelloNation article, Myth vs. Fact: DIY Pest Control, expert guidance from licensed professionals like Brittany Thacker provides more than just pest elimination—it offers peace of mind, long-term prevention, and a safer living environment.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

