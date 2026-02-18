Big Blue Swim School Opens New Northglenn Location With 7,000-Square-Foot Facility & Grand Opening Events

Friends and Family Free Lessons, Family Fun Day, Ribbon Cutting With the Mayor, and Grand Opening Begin in Early March

NORTHGLENN, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Blue Swim School announced the opening of its newest Colorado location at 10640 Melody Drive in Northglenn, CO 80234. The 7,000-square-foot facility will welcome families through a series of community events leading up to the official grand opening on March 9, 2026.The new Northglenn school features 10 swim lanes built for year-round instruction and a structured learning environment. Programs include swim lessons starting as early as 3 months old, progressive classes for children and teens, adult swim lessons, and an adaptive swim program designed to support swimmers of all abilities. The Northglenn opening expands Big Blue Swim School’s presence in Colorado, following five years of operation and a strong reputation at its Centennial location.From March 2 through March 5, Big Blue Swim School will host a Friends and Family sign-up event offering free lessons for new participants. This preview period is designed to help families tour the facility, meet instructors, and get placed into the right level based on current skills and comfort in the water.On March 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the school will host a Family Fun Day with a balloon artist, food, local vendors, and family activities. The event will introduce the community to the facility, programs, and local partnerships. Also on March 7, Big Blue Swim School will meet with the Mayor for an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to recognize the school’s opening in Northglenn.Big Blue Swim School’s lesson structure is built around consistent instructor-to-student ratios that match each swimmer’s stage and needs. Their Baby Blue level serves infants and toddlers, starting at 3 months old, focusing on early water comfort and foundational safety skills. The Bright Blue Level, for ages 3 to 5, is designed around a three-to-one student-to-instructor ratio. The Bold Blue Level, for ages 6 and up, operates with a four-to-one ratio. The top tiers, Big Blue and Graduate, follow a seven-to-one ratio as swimmers build endurance, refine technique, and work through more advanced skill goals.A defining feature of Big Blue Swim School is its Progress Promise. If a child does not move up after 24 lessons, their swim lessons are free until they do. The promise is intended to give families clarity about progress expectations and ensure swimmers continue learning with consistent support.The school also offers a parent app that supports scheduling and ongoing progress tracking. The app is available in the Apple App Store by searching “Big Blue Swim School.” Parents can manage lessons and view real-time feedback tied to skill checks, helping families see what their child is achieving and what goals are coming next.Big Blue Swim School also emphasizes instructor development and consistency. Instructors complete over 100 hours of training as part of the school’s preparation standards. This training supports a consistent teaching approach across levels, with a focus on safety, skill development, and clear communication with families.For a limited time, Big Blue Swim School is offering a grand opening special that deeply discounts the first four lessons. Families can also sign up for a free trial lesson at https://bigblueswimschool.com/locations/colorado/northglenn/ . Registration is open now for ongoing lessons following the March 9 grand opening.Big Blue Swim School is also building relationships with local partners in the area, including Main Event, Orange Theory Fitness in Thornton, and local preschools and schools. These connections are part of the school’s broader effort to support water safety awareness and create long-term community partnerships in Northglenn and surrounding neighborhoods.About Big Blue Swim SchoolBig Blue Swim School is a year-round swim school focused on water safety and skill development for swimmers of all ages, starting as early as 3 months old. The school offers progressive lesson levels for children and teens, adult swim lessons, and an adaptive swim program designed to support swimmers of all abilities. Big Blue Swim School is known for small class sizes, consistent teaching methods, and instructor preparation standards that include over 100 hours of training. With a structured curriculum and a family-friendly experience, Big Blue Swim School helps swimmers build confidence through measurable skills and ongoing feedback.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.