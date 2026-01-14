Esenca Sizing Wins Best Technology for Product Development at PCIAW® Awards 2025

Esenca Sizing wins Best Technology for Product Development at PCIAW® Awards 2025 for its body, hand, and foot measurement solutions for workwear

UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London – Esenca Sizing is proud to announce that it has won the Best Technology for Product Development Award at the PCIAW® Awards 2025, recognising its advanced machine learning body, hand and foot measurement technology and its impact on fit, sizing and product development across the professional clothing industry.

Hosted by the Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW®), the awards celebrate innovation and excellence across the global uniform, workwear and PPE supply chains. PCIAW® is a not-for-profit association that provides a collective voice for the sector and leads thought leadership, policy, sustainability and digital transformation in professional clothing.

This year’s jury selected Esenca Sizing as the winner of the Best Technology for Product Development Award for its technology that “successfully bridges the gap between complex digital data and practical garment production, revolutionizing fit by accurately sizing the body, hands, and feet.” (PCIAW®)

“This award from PCIAW® is a powerful validation of our mission: to make precise, scalable body measurement accessible to every brand that cares about fit, safety and sustainability,” said Dragos Tanasa CEO of Esenca Sizing. “From workwear and PPE to medical products, we’re helping our partners move from guesswork to data-driven sizing – reducing returns, improving wearer comfort, speeding up product development and increasing the level of sustainability"

Transforming sizing for workwear, PPE and medical products. Over the past five years, Esenca Sizing has built a comprehensive body measurement platform that supports foot, hand, and full-body solutions tailored to the realities of professional clothing and PPE supply chains. It's technology has been deployed in workwear, footwear, protective equipment, and medical applications, including compression garments and orthotics. Esenca Sizing has been built from the ground up with data protection and privacy as a core requirement.



Additionally, Esenca Sizing provides offline measurement solutions that work without internet access, allowing for large measurement projects (like in factories, logistics centers, or healthcare settings) where internet access might be poor while still providing accurate and consistent measurements and fit suggestions.

“PCIAW® has been at the forefront of the industry’s digital transition,” Dragos Tanase added. “To receive this award from such a respected association – surrounded by leading manufacturers, brands and PPE specialists – is a huge honour for our entire team and our partners.”

About Esenca Sizing

Esenca Sizing is a technology company that specialises in modern, machine-learning-powered body measurements and size recommendation services. From foot, hand, and full-body measurements to calibrated size recommendations, Esenca helps brands and institutions reduce returns, improve wearer comfort, and cut the cost of traditional on-site measurement campaigns, at the same time enabling them to get to new markets and clients that are outside their regular reach (geographically).

With over 200,000 measurements taken, collaborations across workwear, PPE, and healthcare, and a technology stack built around GDPR compliance and ISO-based measurement standards, Esenca Sizing enables organisations to integrate accurate, scalable sizing directly into their digital workflows via an easy-to-use API and flexible offline solutions.

About PCIAW®

The Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW®) is a global, not-for-profit trade association that represents the entire professional clothing supply chain—from fabric and fibre innovators to garment manufacturers, distributors, and end-user organisations. PCIAW® provides a collective voice for uniform, workwear, and PPE suppliers, promotes innovation and sustainability, and organises flagship events, including the PCIAW® Summit, exhibitions, and awards.

Get Perfect Fit with Esenca Sizing - Body Measurement Made Easy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.