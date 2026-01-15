Bell Integration Enhances AI Training Portfolio in the U.A.E. with Custom Agentic AI Programmes

Building Agentic AI Expertise for the UAE’s Innovation Economy Announcing expansion of our AI Training portfolio in the United Arab Emirates Customised Agentic AI Programmes

Supporting Dubai and Abu Dhabi's Rapid AI Growth

The UAE is leading the world in AI-driven economic transformation, and Agentic AI is the next major leap for organisations seeking autonomy, scalability, and operational efficiency.” — Faisal Abbasi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bell Integration, a global leader in AI transformation, IT modernisation, and digital services has announced the expansion of its AI Training portfolio in the United Arab Emirates with the introduction of new custom Agentic AI training programmes. These programmes form a central component of Bell Integration’s comprehensive AI Journey Success Programme, designed to guide UAE organisations through every phase of AI adoption—from strategy to long-term operational success.This enhancement reflects Bell Integration’s continued commitment to supporting the UAE’s ambitious AI vision, driven by innovation ecosystems in Dubai and Abu Dhabi and aligned with the UAE National AI Strategy 2031 to build one of the world’s most advanced AI economies.Building Agentic AI Expertise for the UAE’s Innovation EconomyAcross the UAE, organisations in government, energy, finance, aviation, logistics, healthcare, and retail are increasingly adopting Agentic AI, autonomous systems capable of reasoning, decision-making, and self-optimisation. These technologies are transforming mission-critical operations, customer experience, predictive intelligence, and large-scale automation.Bell Integration’s new custom Agentic AI training equips UAE enterprises with the foundational and advanced skills needed to safely and effectively develop and deploy autonomous AI agents. Training modules include the following.• Core concepts of Agentic AI frameworks and architectures• Hands-on development of autonomous multi-step AI agents• Practical applications in CX automation, operations, analytics, forecasting, and workflow orchestration• Safety, governance, monitoring, and compliance frameworks tailored to UAE regulatory expectations• Methods for integrating Agentic AI into existing AI and data ecosystems“The UAE is leading the world in AI-driven economic transformation, and Agentic AI is the next major leap for organisations seeking autonomy, scalability, and operational efficiency,” said Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director at Bell Integration. “Our enhanced training offering ensures UAE enterprises gain the hands-on expertise they need to deploy autonomous AI systems responsibly and achieve measurable business impact.”AI Journey Success Programme - A Complete End-to-End AI ExperienceThe introduction of Agentic AI training strengthens Bell Integration’s AI Journey Success Programme, a holistic engagement model designed to support organisations at every stage of AI maturity.Advisory Services - Aligning Strategy with ImpactBell’s AI advisors work closely with UAE leadership teams to identify high-value AI opportunities aligned with economic priorities, sector-specific objectives, and organisational transformation goals.Consulting Services - Driving End-to-End TransformationFrom concept to implementation, Bell integrates Agentic AI into business operations, designing secure, scalable, and high-performing AI systems tailored to the needs of UAE industries, including government, energy, finance, logistics, and aviation.Training Services - Building Internal CapabilityThrough hands-on Agentic AI training and broader AI literacy programmes, Bell ensures that UAE teams gain the skills to manage, extend, and innovate with AI systems independently. Training can be delivered onsite in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, virtually, or in hybrid formats.Digital Managed Services: Ensuring Long-Term SuccessBell provides ongoing AI operational support, monitoring, optimisation, lifecycle management, compliance, and continuous improvement to ensure AI solutions evolve with organisational needs and consistently deliver quantifiable value.Supporting the UAE’s AI Leadership Across Dubai and Abu DhabiBell Integration’s expanded AI training capabilities reinforce its support for the UAE’s rapidly growing innovation landscape, including the following.• Dubai’s AI Campus and digital government transformation programmes• Abu Dhabi’s AI research, analytics, and smart industry hubs• National AI initiatives across finance, healthcare, logistics, telecom, and public services• Collaboration opportunities with UAE universities, accelerators, and government agenciesWith local consulting and training teams positioned in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Bell Integration offers rapid deployment, cultural alignment, and high-touch support for enterprises accelerating their AI journeys.“By embedding Agentic AI training into our end-to-end AI journey framework, we are helping UAE organisations build lasting AI capability and stay ahead in one of the most ambitious and innovative markets in the world,” added Mr Abbasi.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees - including 400 AI specialists and growing - Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, and managed services through to sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.Bell Integration's office in the U.A.E.Nation Towers Galleria, Level 2Al Bateen,Abu Dhabi,United Arab EmiratesMedia Contact:Finola Sloyan, PR & External Communications TeamBell IntegrationEmail: pr@bell-integration.comWebsite: www.bell-integration.com

