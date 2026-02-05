Bell Integration has been ranked 8th in the UK’s Top Oxygen 250 listing for 2026

Tracy Fowler company logo IT Channel Oxygen

Ranking amongst all-purpose enterprise IT solutions providers to niche cyber, software, cloud, comms, print, networking and AV specialists.

We are delighted to see Bell Integration secure 8th place in the Oxygen 250 list for 2026 and to be recognised as one of the country’s most progressive technology companies ” — Tracy Fowler

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK’s top 250 channel partners saw their collective sales expand 7% to £26.7bn in their latest years on record. This is the finding of Oxygen 250 2026, which ranks and profiles the UK’s largest VARs, MSPs and consultancies based on top-line number shown in latest accounts in January.We are delighted to see Bell Integration secure 8th place in the Oxygen 250 list for 2026 and to be recognised as one of the country’s most progressive technology companies – Tracy Fowler, Chief Financial Officer.So, WHO are the Oxygen 250 companies in the UK?According to the report, they range from all-purpose enterprise IT solutions providers to niche cyber, software, cloud, comms, print, networking and AV specialists.The Dell, IBM, Nutanix, Pure Storage, AWS, Microsoft and Nice partner plans to establish significant operations in the Middle East after setting up shop in the UAE during the period. It counts financial services, infrastructure, logistics and global charities among its key verticals.” said Doug Woodburn, Editor, IT Channel Oxygen Each company listed had an Oxygen Ice-Breaker included; this was the ice-breaker for Bell:Bell founder, Alastair Bell, in September cut the ribbon on its new AI data centre technology and IT lifecycle services facility, E2. The facility provides a liquid cooling data centre optimisation solution About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, to managed services, through sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-ready.

