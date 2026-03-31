How Sun and Sweat Can Compromise the Skin Barrier—and How to Protect It

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summer might feel good on the skin, but according to Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, sun and sweat can quietly destroy your skin barrier—and accelerate aging.“Most people focus on sunscreen in the summer, which is important,” says Dr. Speron. “But few realize that UV rays, heat, and sweat all work together to strip away the skin’s natural defenses.”Excessive sweating, chlorine, and high UV exposure deplete the lipids that keep skin balanced and hydrated. The result? Redness, irritation, and an increased risk of breakouts and fine lines.Dr. Speron recommends these barrier-saving summer habits:Cleanse gently after sweating—use a non-stripping cleanser to remove salt and oil.Hydrate twice daily—lightweight, ceramide-rich creams help restore balance.Reapply SPF every 2 hours—especially after swimming or sweating.Soothe with antioxidants—products containing green tea or vitamin C repair oxidative damage.Skip alcohol-based toners—they dehydrate already stressed skin.His Hydration Recovery Cream and Antioxidant Defense Serum are specifically formulated to replenish barrier lipids and calm inflammation after UV exposure.“If your skin feels tight or flaky in the middle of summer, that’s a barrier problem, not just dryness,” Dr. Speron explains. “Repairing it is key to long-term skin health.”Shop barrier-repair essentials at:About Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLCFounded by plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care merges medical precision with clean, effective ingredients for visible, lasting results. Trusted by over 6,400 five-star reviews, it’s skincare you can feel good about.

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