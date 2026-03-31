Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,730 in the last 365 days.

How Sun and Sweat Can Compromise the Skin Barrier—and How to Protect It

How Sun and Sweat Can Compromise the Skin Barrier—and How to Protect It

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer might feel good on the skin, but according to Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, sun and sweat can quietly destroy your skin barrier—and accelerate aging.
“Most people focus on sunscreen in the summer, which is important,” says Dr. Speron. “But few realize that UV rays, heat, and sweat all work together to strip away the skin’s natural defenses.”

Excessive sweating, chlorine, and high UV exposure deplete the lipids that keep skin balanced and hydrated. The result? Redness, irritation, and an increased risk of breakouts and fine lines.

Dr. Speron recommends these barrier-saving summer habits:
Cleanse gently after sweating—use a non-stripping cleanser to remove salt and oil.
Hydrate twice daily—lightweight, ceramide-rich creams help restore balance.
Reapply SPF every 2 hours—especially after swimming or sweating.
Soothe with antioxidants—products containing green tea or vitamin C repair oxidative damage.
Skip alcohol-based toners—they dehydrate already stressed skin.
His Hydration Recovery Cream and Antioxidant Defense Serum are specifically formulated to replenish barrier lipids and calm inflammation after UV exposure.
“If your skin feels tight or flaky in the middle of summer, that’s a barrier problem, not just dryness,” Dr. Speron explains. “Repairing it is key to long-term skin health.”
Shop barrier-repair essentials at:
👉 www.DrSperonsNaturalSkinCare.com

About Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC
Founded by plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care merges medical precision with clean, effective ingredients for visible, lasting results. Trusted by over 6,400 five-star reviews, it’s skincare you can feel good about.

Sam Speron
Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC
+ +1 8476969900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

How Sun and Sweat Can Compromise the Skin Barrier—and How to Protect It

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.