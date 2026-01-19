MosChip Delivers a Custom SoC to ISRO’s Space Applications Centre (SAC) for India’s Satellite Navigation Program

MosChip Technologies

Netlist-to-Silicon bring up and delivery of fully functional packaged silicon parts

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MosChip Technologies, a leading provider of silicon and product engineering services, today announced the successful silicon bring-up of SAC’s custom SoC in 28nm technology node, completing an end-to-end turnkey ASIC program from Netlist to packaged silicon.

Following tape out with its proven Netlist to GDSII flow and methodology, MosChip did substrate design for a 10 Layer FC-CBGA package and Assembly and validated engineering samples on ATE, confirming functionality against specification.

Space Applications Centre (SAC) is a premier research and development institution under the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), with multi-disciplinary expertise in satellite technology and space-borne applications. As a leading center of excellence, SAC specializes in designing and developing innovative satellite systems for earth observation, communication, navigation, and scientific research, serving both national and international stakeholders. With its world-class facilities and technological innovation, SAC continues to advance space science and applications for societal benefit.

The program exemplifies MosChip’s integrated Turnkey ASIC capability. MosChip managed every critical phase - DFT architecture; DFT implementation and verification; full-chip physical design and signoff; RDL design and routing; package design; tester board design; and post-silicon bring-up and validation - reducing interface risk between phases, compressing timelines, and ensuring cohesive execution across silicon, packaging, and test. Packaged silicon has been delivered and validated, enabling SAC to proceed to the next stage of productization.

“We are proud to have delivered this critical program. This milestone validates MosChip’s turnkey Netlist-to-Silicon capability and our commitment to single-owner accountability from design intent to validated silicon. By unifying design, implementation, packaging, and ATE validation, we help customers move from Spec/RTL to silicon with predictable schedules and first-pass silicon success,” said Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu, CEO & MD, MosChip Technologies.

About MosChip:

MosChip Technologies is a trusted partner to leading global enterprises and technology innovators. Our silicon and product engineering services and solutions, backed by over 25 years of expertise in chip design, hardware engineering, embedded software development, cloud computing, and AI solutions, empower clients to develop next-generation intelligent products that drive industry transformation.

Learn more at www.moschip.com.

