Continued need for border controls at internal border

The Government has decided to extend the re-introduced border controls at Sweden’s internal border by six months, from 12 November 2025 to 11 May 2026. The decision is based on the assessment that there remains a serious threat to the public order and internal security.

The Government’s assessment is based on the prevailing security situation due partly to serious cross-border crime linked to state actors and terrorism.

The Government is taking several measures to strengthen Sweden’s security. The decision to extend the re-introduced border controls is one of the many measures needed to address the ongoing serious threat to Sweden’s internal security. The decision to re-introduce border controls was taken in line with EU legislation. Earlier decisions were based on various serious threats to the public order and internal security, while the current decision is based on the existing threat scenario that remains both troubling and complex. Re-introducing border controls at the internal border is an important measure to give government agencies access to the right tools and conditions to be able to identify individuals entering the country who may constitute a threat to public order and internal security.

Several other Schengen Member States such as Austria, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway have also re-introduced internal border controls. As in previous cases, the Swedish Police Authority determines where and how controls will be carried out. The controls will be adapted to what is necessary to protect public order and internal security.

The decision applies for six months from 12 November 2025, when the previous decision period ends.