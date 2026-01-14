Battlefield Sports Announces New 'Game Runner' Program to Help Operators Win

Game Runner Training Program

Master Laser Tag leadership with Battlefield Sports’ 2026 Game Runner certification program, an intensive 2.5-day training led by industry experts in Brisbane.

In 2026, running a laser tag game isn't enough; our Game Runner program gives operators the proven tactics and leadership tools to transform simple sessions into profitable events.” — Nicole Lander

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Battlefield Sports , the global leader in outdoor laser tag systems , is proud to announce the launch of its intensive 2.5-Day Comprehensive Training Program. Led by industry pioneer Peter Lander, this immersive program is designed to equip adventure organizations with the tactical, technical, and game-master skills needed to succeed with the Battlefield Sports system.From time to time, live-action gaming operators struggle with technical glitches and chaotic field management that can ruin the player experience. Today, Battlefield Sports announced the “Game Runner” program, designed to develop confident leaders among operators of commercial laser tag equipment “Every business owner knows that if you confuse, you lose,” says Nicole Lander, co-founder, Battlefield Sports. “We’ve created a roadmap that eliminates the guesswork, giving your team the tactical and leadership tools they need to thrive.”The Problem: The Chaos of Unprepared Crew Running a high-stakes game is difficult. Without a clear plan, equipment fails, safety is compromised, and customers don’t come back. Most training programs focus only on the gear, leaving the "human element" to chance.The Solution: The Game Runner Certification Program offers an interactive curriculum that transforms delegates into the guides your players are looking for:* Phase 1, Thursday, March 26th 3 pm-5 pm: The Meet & Greet (Day 0.5) – Network with other Battlefield Operators. Meet & Greet at the Battlefield Sports HQ, Brisbane.* Phase 2, Friday, March 27th 9 am - 5 pm: The Mastery (Day 1) – A technical and game master workshop. Master the gear and learn the basics of both behind-the-scenes and front-of-house elements. Technical & Game Master Workshop at Brisbane Sports HQ, Brisbane.* Phase 3, Saturday, March 28th 9.30 am - 12.30 pm: The Execution (Day 2) – Real-world application. Participants participate in live-action scenarios under pressure to earn their official certification. Experience Live-Action Gaming in the Rainforest at Thunderbird Park, Gold CoastThe Result: A Business That Flourishes. Graduates don’t just walk away with a certificate; they gain confidence in competent Game Runner skills. Better still, the Battlefield Operator community provides the ongoing support and troubleshooting resources needed to ensure your business never stops growing.“Your customers aren’t just looking for a laser tag game; they’re looking for a hero to lead them through an adventure,” says Lander. “We train your staff to be those heroes.”"We’ve seen the laser tag industry evolve rapidly, and in 2026, it’s no longer enough to just run a game; Operators need to create an unforgettable experience that keeps players coming back. Our Game Runner program is designed to hand you the keys to our proven system. We’re inviting delegates to join us and master the exact tactics that transform a simple session into a high-octane, profitable battlefield," she said.Become the Game Runner Your Business Deserves. Don't let operational confusion kill your momentum. Register for this 2.5-day program and give your team the plan they need to succeed.Save the dates now. Limited places available.

